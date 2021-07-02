Advisories Issued on Tropical Storm Elsa

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of 2am EDT on July 2, the storm was located less than 200 miles east-southeast of Barbados. As of 5am AST, it was said to have maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, a minimum central pressure of 1,001 mb, and a 28 mile per hour west-northwest movement.

In its July 2, 5am AST, advisory, the National Hurricane Center noted that tropical storm conditions were expected to begin later this morning in portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands. Tropical storm conditions were expected and hurricane conditions were said to be possible over southern portions of Hispaniola on Saturday. The advisory also noted that there was a risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week.

The National Hurricane Center stated, however, that the forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the Greater Antilles this weekend. The advisory warned interests in Florida to monitor Elsa’s progress and updates to the forecast.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), excluding federal offshore production, Florida was ranked 23rd in crude oil output in the country in March, the EIA’s latest figures, with 4,000 barrels of oil per day. Florida consumes less energy per capita than all but two other states, but is the fourth largest energy consuming state, and uses almost eight times as much energy as it produces, the EIA highlights on its website.

On June 18, the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, which was located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes, is expected, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com