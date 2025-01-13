Advanced Ionics Raises Additional $6.7 Million for New Electrolyzer Tech

Advanced Ionics raised $6.7 million in additional funding for a new electrolyzer technology that uses waste heat from industrial sources and works with a wide range of temperatures.

United States firm Advanced Ionics has raised $6.7 million in additional funding for a new electrolyzer technology that uses waste heat from industrial sources and works with a wide range of temperatures.

The new capital came from Japan’s JERA Co. Inc., Houston, Texas-based Lummus Technology and Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Argosy Foundation, as well as existing investors Clean Energy Venture Group and BP PLC.

“This new capital will be used to increase the pace of development of its [Advanced Ionics] water-vapor electrolyzer technology, as well as build out the company’s manufacturing and research and development facility”, Advanced Ionics said in an online statement.

The Milwaukee-based company, founded 2017, says its trademarked Symbiotic electrolyzers eliminate the need for polymer membranes and overcome high temperature requirements. The technology is a cost-efficient alternative to existing cold and hot electrolyzers, it says.

Current cold electrolyzers “always require large amounts of electricity to coax a liquid into electrolysis, at least 40 kWh [kilowatt hours] to make a kilogram of hydrogen, and often more than 50 kWh is needed”, Advanced Ionics says on its website. “Worse yet, many of these systems require expensive platinum and iridium metals and exotic, delicate polymers.

“Meanwhile, hot electrolyzers such as solid oxide electrolyzers work with 800 degrees Celsius superheated steam. By working with steam, the electricity requirements are significantly lower. But, making steam that hot requires extra energy to ‘step up’ industrial steam to the required temperature.

“And what’s more, hot electrolyzers use delicate and expensive ceramics that drive up capital costs and reduce reliability.

“Our magic is in the middle. Our Symbion Electrolyzers use process or waste heat across a wide temperature range—from 100 degrees Celsius up to as hot as you can get it.

“By operating with steam, our electrolyzers tap into excess heat that is already available in industrial settings, lowering electricity use in tandem, usually below 35 kWh/kg, with 30 kWh/kg possible”, it says, adding its technology does not need expensive platinum metals.

Takashi Ueda, JERA general manager, said, “The missing piece of the green hydrogen market is a next-generation electrolyzer technology like Advanced Ionics’ that can deliver affordable green hydrogen”.

“Advanced Ionics’ solution has the potential to transform industrial decarbonization and we look forward to working with the company through its next phase of growth”, Ueda added.

Advanced Ionics’ technology received a grant from the U.S. Energy Department in 2022.

Concurrently Advanced Ionics announced a new chief executive in Ignacio Bincaz, currently the company’s chief commercial officer.

Founder Chad Mason has also been named chief technology officer.

