ADNOC-ADQ JV Awards $2 Billion Build Contracts for Chemical Hub

TA’ZIZ, an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) joint venture tasked with establishing a “chemicals and transition fuels ecosystem”, has awarded over $2 billion worth of engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the Al Ruwais project.

In the first phase, the ecosystem project is expected to produce 4.7 million tons a year of chemicals by 2028.

“TA’ZIZ will produce a range of chemicals, many of which have not previously been manufactured in the UAE, enabling the local manufacture of many new construction, agriculture and healthcare products”, ADNOC said in a statement. “In its initial phase, TA’ZIZ will produce six chemicals: caustic, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, low-carbon ammonia and methanol”.

NMDC Group won the contract for the chemicals port of the project. “When the port is complete, it will facilitate the export of chemicals and transition fuels, ensuring operational connectivity to regional and global markets and enhancing access to imported supplies”, ADNOC said.

Meanwhile Rotary Engineering–Abu Dhabi will build the terminal portion, which will have storage facilities, tank-to-jetty pipelines, jetty-to-tank pipelines and inter-site pipelines.

“The dedicated chemicals port and terminal will enable exports from the 1 mtpa [million tons per annum] low-carbon ammonia production facility and world-scale methanol plant TAZIZ is building in Ruwais, as well as imports of key materials”, ADNOC said.

Al Geemi Contracting won two contracts, one to build utilities including for power transmission, steam and water, and another to build ancillary infrastructure such as internal roads, buildings and security fencing.

“A significant portion of the value of the contracts is expected to flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program, boosting economic growth and diversification in Al Dhafra region”, ADNOC added.

“The awards will also accelerate TA’ZIZ’s efforts to establish a domestic low-carbon chemicals supply chain, while supporting ADNOC’s chemicals growth strategy and ambitions to become a top five global chemicals player”.

TA’ZIZ was launched November 10, 2020, by ADNOC and Emirati investment and holding company ADQ.

