ADNOC, TotalEnergies Strengthen Partnership Ties

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and TotalEnergies have signed an agreement to deepen their long-standing partnership and explore new opportunities for growth across the energy value chain.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the French President Emmanuel Macron, during the UAE President’s state visit to France.

It was signed by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Ahmed Al Jaber and Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and TotalEnergies will explore opportunities to collaborate in areas of mutual interest including gas growth, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), and trading and product supply.

“TotalEnergies is a longstanding strategic partner, and we are very pleased to build on our successful partnerships through this agreement as the UAE and France strengthen energy cooperation. The agreement offers the potential to accelerate growth and create greater and more sustainable value for our mutual benefit. We look forward to working with TotalEnergies to unlock the opportunities presented by the agreement across the energy value chain to enable more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy for our countries and the world,” Al Jaber said.

TotalEnergies is a significant international partner for ADNOC and has been active in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector since 1939.

“I am pleased that TotalEnergies is reaffirming and expanding its strategic collaboration with the United Arab Emirates through multi-energy cooperation with ADNOC, our long-standing partner in the UAE. Our partnership across the entire energy value chain allows our two companies to join forces to contribute to the energy supply of global markets while reducing carbon emissions from our operations,” Pouyanne added.

This strategic partnership agreement follows the signing of the UAE-France Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership (CSEP) which is focused on enhancing energy security, energy affordability, and decarbonization, as well as progressive climate action ahead of COP28 that will take place in the UAE in 2023.

TotalEnergies currently collaborates with ADNOC across the full value chain, from offshore and onshore exploration, development and production of oil and gas, to gas processing and liquefaction, product marketing, research and development, and National Talent development.

