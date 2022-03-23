ADNOC Targeting German Hydrogen Market With New Partners

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) and joint study agreements (JSA) with German firms to improve collaboration in clean hydrogen.

As part of its ambitious decarbonization drive, the German government’s National Hydrogen Strategy expects clean hydrogen demand of up to 3 million tons per annum (Mtpa) by 2030, of which around 60 percent is expected to be imported. Demand may grow to over 11 Mtpa by 2050.

ADNOC is an established hydrogen producer with plans to significantly grow its clean hydrogen production. With its planned expansion in Europe, ADNOC is expected to further accelerate the delivery of the UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, which has identified Germany as a key export market with a target of providing up to 25 percent of the country’s imported clean hydrogen.

Today’s agreements were announced during the visit to the UAE of the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.

“The UAE and Germany have a deep, longstanding bilateral relationship and a growing partnership in clean energy, helping to enable and accelerate the global energy transition. At ADNOC, we have ambitious growth plans for clean hydrogen, a critical tool in efforts to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, which we are actively delivering on to meet demand in Asia, and through today’s partnerships, Europe as well,” Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said.

“We remain committed to working with like-minded partners across the public and private sectors to implement tangible projects that will supply the world’s energy needs while reducing carbon emissions and the carbon intensity of the energy that supports our everyday lives,” he added.

“The accelerated scale-up of hydrogen supply chains is key for our transition to sustainable energy and for achieving the decarbonization goals in line with our commitments under the Paris Agreement. Today’s agreements signal a decisive milestone towards meeting our climate action ambitions,” Habeck explained.

ADNOC signed individual agreements with German companies Aurubis, RWE, GETEC, and STEAG to explore opportunities for collaboration in low-carbon and renewable hydrogen derivatives, including the execution of the first blue ammonia demonstration cargos produced by Fertiglobe from the UAE to Germany in 2022 for use in a variety of applications.

Fertiglobe is a key strategic partner for ADNOC in ammonia, and ADNOC will provide low-carbon ammonia to its partners in Germany that is produced by Fertiglobe at its plant in the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi.

According to ADNOC, the sales represent a further milestone in the planned scale-up of blue ammonia production capabilities in Abu Dhabi. Also, ADNOC and its partners are investing in a new world-scale 1 million metric tons per annum blue ammonia project at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais.

Another agreement ADNOC signed was a Joint Study Agreement with Hydrogenious, JERA, and Uniper to explore hydrogen transportation between UAE and Germany using Hydrogenious’ Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology. Under the agreement, the parties will explore the opportunity to scale up existing LOHC technology to help meet the growing global demand for the transportation of hydrogen.

Finally, ADNOC, HHLA, and the AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work on realizing Hamburg’s ambition to become a hydrogen import hub in Germany.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com