ADNOC Taps SNC-Lavalin For Power Project For Offshore Operations

Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a four-year advisory and engineering services contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support its offshore operations power project.

A first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa region, the project will power ADNOC’s offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy.

“Our work with ADNOC on this significant project will support the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces our commitment to work with our global clients on their net-zero journeys,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “Through our world-class engineering services and HVDC expertise, we will ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality, safety, and environmental standards to drive more efficiency and green impact.”

The project, which is in partnership with TAQA, is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30 percent, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available in Abu Dhabi's onshore power network.

This will be achieved by developing two subsea HVDC-VSC links from onshore Alternating Current power substations to artificial islands.

SNC-Lavalin’s scope of work includes the design review of the converter stations, the submarine cables, integration with the onshore and offshore grid, as well as reviewing the implementation plans for HSE, Quality Control, and Quality Assurance of contractors.

The company will also provide supervision throughout the construction and commissioning phases. The project will be supported by the company’s global HVDC Center of Excellence in Canada, and its regional expertise based in the Middle East.

“SNC-Lavalin's Canadian HVDC Centre of Excellence has been active in the field for half a century,” said Dale Clarke, CEO of Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin. “This Centre has delivered close to 50 landmark projects across five continents and adapts each project to its unique environments.”

