ADNOC Taps SNC-Lavalin For Power Project For Offshore Operations
Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a four-year advisory and engineering services contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support its offshore operations power project.
A first-of-its-kind high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system in the Middle East and North Africa region, the project will power ADNOC’s offshore production operations with cleaner and more efficient energy.
“Our work with ADNOC on this significant project will support the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and reinforces our commitment to work with our global clients on their net-zero journeys,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “Through our world-class engineering services and HVDC expertise, we will ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality, safety, and environmental standards to drive more efficiency and green impact.”
The project, which is in partnership with TAQA, is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30 percent, replacing existing offshore gas turbine generators with more sustainable power sources available in Abu Dhabi's onshore power network.
This will be achieved by developing two subsea HVDC-VSC links from onshore Alternating Current power substations to artificial islands.
SNC-Lavalin’s scope of work includes the design review of the converter stations, the submarine cables, integration with the onshore and offshore grid, as well as reviewing the implementation plans for HSE, Quality Control, and Quality Assurance of contractors.
The company will also provide supervision throughout the construction and commissioning phases. The project will be supported by the company’s global HVDC Center of Excellence in Canada, and its regional expertise based in the Middle East.
“SNC-Lavalin's Canadian HVDC Centre of Excellence has been active in the field for half a century,” said Dale Clarke, CEO of Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin. “This Centre has delivered close to 50 landmark projects across five continents and adapts each project to its unique environments.”
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- Eni Makes Oil And Gas Discoveries In Egypt Western Desert
- Companies Without Clear Net-Zero Plans Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb
- U.S. Upstream M&A Going Strong With $14Bn In First Quarter Of 2022
- Sasol Drops Mozambique-South Africa Gas Pipeline Plan
- Petrobras Puts Candidate For CEO Role On The Board
- Eni, EGAS To Increase Gas Supply From Egypt
- Wartsila Secures Maintenance Deals for MMS LNG Pair
- Russian Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions, EU Says
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.