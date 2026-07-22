ADNOC Takes FID on $6B Gas Project

'The investment will reinforce the UAE's energy security and its role as a reliable global energy supplier', ADNOC said.

ADNOC announced, in a statement posted on its website this week, that it is accelerating its integrated global gas growth strategy with a $6.2 billion (AED22.6 billion) final investment decision (FID) to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap in Abu Dhabi alongside its international partners.

The FID includes three engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) packages totaling $5.1 billion (AED18.8 billion) for large-scale offshore infrastructure awarded by ADNOC to consortiums including major UAE and international contractors, the statement noted. The development also includes a $365 million (AED1.3 billion) 14-well drilling and integrated drilling services program to be delivered by ADNOC Drilling over 18 months using three existing rigs, it revealed.

In its statement, ADNOC described the FID for Umm Shaif Gas Cap as the latest milestone in the company’s gas growth strategy, highlighting that it will unlock more than 600 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas and associated gas liquids, which it pointed out is equivalent to almost 10 percent of the UAE’s current daily gas consumption.

“The investment will reinforce the UAE’s energy security and its role as a reliable global energy supplier,” ADNOC noted in the statement.

“Production from the development is expected by 2030,” it revealed.

ADNOC, which highlighted in its statement that the UAE holds the seventh-largest gas reserves in the world, stated that, “as global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy continues to grow”, the company is “unlocking more of the nation’s gas resources and expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio to meet the needs of its domestic and international customers and power industrial and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth”.

The company said in its statement that the FID for Umm Shaif Gas Cap “reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a trusted destination for long-term global investment and follows the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs’ (SCFEA) award of the concession agreement for the Bab Gas Cap”, which ADNOC said is expected to unlock an additional 1.5 billion of natural gas and associated gas liquids.

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ADNOC also highlighted that the FID builds on ADNOC’s launch of a global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which the company said is targeting 47 million tons per annum of combined marketable LNG capacity by 2035.

“ADNOC is accelerating its integrated gas strategy to further harness the UAE’s vast gas resources and expand our global LNG platform, as global demand for natural gas continues to rise,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said in the statement.

“The Umm Shaif Gas Cap FID is another important milestone in delivering this strategy and reinforcing ADNOC's position as a reliable gas supplier,” he added.

“Together with our international partners, we are building on decades of responsible stewardship of Abu Dhabi’s longest-operating offshore field to unlock lasting value for the UAE and our customers,” he continued.

ADNOC pointed out in its statement that the Umm Shaif field has been helping to meet the world’s energy demands for 64 years, noting that Abu Dhabi’s first offshore well ‘Umm Shaif 1’ was drilled at Umm Shaif field on 14 January 1958 by Rig Enterprise.

The UAE’s first oil shipment carrying Umm Shaif crude was exported on 4 July 1962 from Das Island, according to the statement, which noted that, today, the field is part of ADNOC’s Umm Shaif and Nasr concession.

In a statement on the Umm Shaif Gas Cap FID posted on TotalEnergies’ website, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, which is one of ADNOC’s international partners in the Umm Shaif Gas Cap, said, “we are delighted to reach this important milestone together with ADNOC and our partners”.

“Following the recent award of the Bab Gas Cap concession, this FID marks another important step in developing Abu Dhabi’s significant gas resources,” he added.

“This development will contribute to TotalEnergies’ Upstream production beyond 2030 with low-cost and low-emissions resources,” he continued.

TotalEnergies noted in its statement that the FID builds on the successful award of the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession in 2018 for a 40-year term. It added that this development “further illustrates TotalEnergies’ contribution as Asset Lead, alongside ADNOC and its partners, to unlocking additional value from the existing concession while advancing Abu Dhabi’s gas resources and strengthening the UAE’s integrated gas value chain”.

TotalEnergies highlighted in its statement that it holds a 20 percent interest in the Umm Shaif Gas Cap development, ADNOC holds a 60 percent stake, and CNPC and ENI each hold a 10 percent stake.

At the time of writing, ENI and CNPC had made no mention of the FID on their respective websites. Rigzone has contacted the companies for comment on the FID. At the time of writing, they have not responded to Rigzone.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com