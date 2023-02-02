ADNOC Signs Deals With 23 Firms Worth $4.6 Billion
Energy giant ADNOC has signed agreements with 23 UAE and international companies for local manufacturing opportunities across a wide range of critical industrial products worth $4.63 billion.
The agreements outline the intention of the companies to manufacture these products in the UAE, supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the ‘Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’.
The products are part of the $19 billion worth of products in ADNOC’s procurement pipeline that the company identified for domestic manufacturing in July 2022.
ADNOC continues to encourage the private sector to capitalize on the commercial opportunities for domestic manufacturing across its value chain through its In-Country Value (ICV) program, as it expands and decarbonizes its operations.
“In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, ADNOC is creating long-term domestic manufacturing opportunities from our procurement pipeline to enhance the UAE’s industrial base and strengthen the resilience of our supply chains as we make today’s energy cleaner and invest in the clean energies of the future.”
“These agreements reinforce our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and they offer significant potential to further increase our GDP contributions, stimulate economic diversification and create more skilled job opportunities for UAE Nationals. We look forward to working with these companies to deliver on these important agreements and drive more sustainable value to the UAE,” Saleh Al Hashimi, ADNOC Director, Commercial & In-Country Value Directorate, said.
Last year, ADNOC signed agreements for local manufacturing commitments worth over $6.8 billion with UAE and international companies.
The company continues to take a transparent approach to showcasing its product outlook as part of its ICV program. This approach underscores ADNOC’s efforts to ensure business continuity and incentivize investors and suppliers to set up or expand manufacturing capacity in the UAE.
ADNOC aims to drive $48 billion back into the UAE economy through its ICV program as part of its five-year business plan for 2023-2027.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
- Big Oil Shareholders Biggest 2022 Winners With Massive Payouts
- Westwood: Several Macroeconomic Factors Make 2023 Unpredictable
- Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion
- Russian Refinery Products Will Flow In 2023 Despite EU Price Cap
- Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
- Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
- Maritime Security Report Shows Incident Trends Down YoY
- Big Oil Shareholders Biggest 2022 Winners With Massive Payouts
- Will A New Iran Nuclear Deal Be Agreed to in 2023?
- Westwood: Several Macroeconomic Factors Make 2023 Unpredictable
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Top Headlines: Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
- Governor Issues Disaster Declaration for Southeast Texas
- USA Drops 3 Gulf of Mexico Rigs
- Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- World Still Waiting to See What China Reopening Means
- USA Oil and Gas Employs Almost 1 Million in 2022
- EU Considers Capping Russian Fuel Prices at $100
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt