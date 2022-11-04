ADNOC Signs 25 Deals Worth Over $9.5 Billion
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth over $9.5 billion.
The agreements set out the suppliers’ intention to manufacture 21 products in the UAE. Leading companies who have signed agreements with ADNOC include Siemens, Halliburton, Celeros FT, Emerson, Proton R&D, and Schneider Electric.
Among the products which could be manufactured in the UAE are pressure vessels, compressors, pipeline inspections gauges, specialist valves, industrial pumps, switchgears, variable speed drives and flame and gas detectors. The agreements could also see investments made in machining, reverse engineering, and nondestructive testing equipment.
“The UAE is emerging as one of the world’s major industrial and technology hubs. It has the most competitive industrial sector in the Arab world and is ranked 31st globally in UNIDO’s Competitive Industrial Performance Index. This global reputation is underpinned by our national industrial strategy, ‘Operation 300 billion’.”
“A cornerstone of this comprehensive strategy’s roadmap is the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign, which focuses on 11 priority sectors to support the growth of national industries and attract investments. However, it is not just about joining the UAE on its industrial transformation and development. It is also about accessing and benefiting from our truly unique value proposition.”
“For instance, companies setting up in the UAE have access to reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy supplies, including clean energy alternatives such as solar and hydrogen. They can also take advantage of our strategic geographical location, world-class logistics infrastructure, access to key global markets, and foreign ownership laws. One of the key competitive advantages associated with the ‘Make if in the Emirate’s’ initiative is implementing advanced technology in the local industrial sector,” Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said
“ADNOC has an exciting vision which will enable us to thrive and grow in a lower carbon future and continue to support the prosperity of the nation in the coming years and decades. These agreements, potentially worth AED 35 billion, will see significant investment flow back into the local economy through ADNOC’s In-Country Value program.”
“We are taking a transparent approach in showcasing our product outlook to stimulate local market readiness as we continue to expand our In-Country Value program to support domestic manufacturing, enhance the UAE’s industrial base and create more skilled private sector employment opportunities for UAE Nationals, in line with the wise leadership’s directives,” Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, Executive Director of People, Technology, and Corporate Services for the ADNOC Group, added.
“We are ready to work with investors and suppliers to enable them to set up, or expand, manufacturing in the UAE and we invite local and business partners to grasp the significant opportunities this will create. We look forward to working with our partners to further support the growth and diversification of the UAE economy,” Saleh Al Hashimi, ADNOC Commercial & In-Country Value Director, concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- Offshore CCS Projects Could Breath New Life Into Gulf Of Mexico
- US Offers Bounty For Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
- Sembmarine Awarded Maintenance Deal For Hornsea 2 OWF
- Centrica, Equinor Creating East Yorkshire Hydrogen Hub
- Petrobras Approves $8.5B Dividend Ahead Of Lula Taking Power
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Asian Oil Prices As Growth Slows
- 3t Energy Group Acquires Training Firm
- ADNOC, ADQ Launch TAZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone Expansion
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
- Onshore Oil And Gas Pipeline Spend To Reach $369B By 2028
- Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven
- Only 10 Large O&G Companies Committed To Scope 3 Reduction
- First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
- Biden Urges Oil Companies To Cut Prices As Shell Profit Doubles
- Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record