ADNOC Signs 15-Year LNG Deal with Osaka Gas

In a statement posted on its website recently, ADNOC announced that it has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Osaka Gas for the supply of up to 0.8 million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

ADNOC noted in its statement that the 15-year SPA converts a previous heads of agreement into a definitive agreement and highlighted that the deal marks the first long-term LNG sales agreement between the companies.

The LNG will be primarily sourced from the Ruwais LNG project, which is under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2028, ADNOC said in the statement, noting that the SPA is the fourth signed for Ruwais LNG.

Up to eight million tons per annum of the Ruwais LNG project’s 9.6 million tons per annum production capacity has been committed to international buyers across Asia and Europe through long-term arrangements, according to the statement, which noted that the Ruwais LNG plant will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to operate on clean power.

“This agreement with Osaka Gas reinforces our long-standing energy partnership with Japan and supports our strategy to expand our global LNG footprint,” Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Marketing, said in the statement.

“Through our world-class Ruwais LNG project, ADNOC will continue to provide more lower-carbon gas to meet growing global demand, fuel industries and power homes,” Al Mazrouei added.

Keiji Takemori, Osaka Gas Executive Vice President, said in the statement, “the relationship between Abu Dhabi and our home base Osaka dates back to 1970, marked by the opening of the Abu Dhabi Pavilion at the Expo’70 in Osaka”.

“This year, Osaka once again hosts the World Expo, and we are delighted to announce the signing of a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with ADNOC in this landmark year,” Takemori added.

“ADNOC has been a reliable LNG supplier to Japan for nearly half a century. This new contract, with such a trusted LNG provider, will help ensure a stable energy supply for our customers,” Takemori continued.

Rigzone asked ADNOC for the value of the SPA. In response, a company spokesperson told Rigzone that the company “does not comment on commercial matters”.

In a statement posted on its website in December 2024, ADNOC announced that it had signed a SPA for the Ruwais LNG project with Germany’s EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.

“The 15-year SPA for supplying 0.6 million tons per annum of LNG converts a previous heads of agreement between ADNOC and EnBW into a definitive agreement,” ADNOC highlighted in that statement.

In a separate statement posted on its site in December last year, ADNOC announced that it had signed a SPA for the Ruwais LNG project with Petronas.

“The 15-year SPA for supplying one million tons per annum of LNG converts a previous heads of agreement between ADNOC and Petronas into a definitive agreement,” the company said in that statement.

In a statement posted on its site in November 2024, ADNOC announced “the signing of the first long-term sales and purchase agreement for the lower-carbon Ruwais liquefied natural gas project”.

“The 15-year, one million tons per annum SPA was signed with SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH,” it added.

In a statement posted on its site back in January this year, ADNOC Gas announced the award of “three enabling contracts worth $2.1 billion for an LNG pre-conditioning plant (LPP), compression facilities and transmission pipelines to supply feedstock to the Ruwais LNG project”.

ADNOC Gas noted in that statement that the LPP and compression facilities will be located within ADNOC Gas’ Habshan 5 plant and said the newly awarded transmission pipelines will connect the Habshan Complex with the Ruwais LNG facility.

In a statement posted on its site in November 2024, ADNOC Gas said it expects to acquire ADNOC’s 60 percent stake in the Ruwais LNG plant in the second half of 2028 at cost. ADNOC Gas outlined in the statement that this is “estimated to be around $5 billion”.

On behalf of the ADNOC Group, ADNOC Gas is managing the construction and design of Ruwais LNG, ADNOC Gas noted in its November statement.

“It has always been our intention to acquire ADNOC’s 60 percent stake in Ruwais LNG,” Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said in the company’s November statement.

“This investment is a central component of our ambitious international growth plans and will strengthen ADNOC Gas’ position as a powerhouse in the global LNG market,” Alebri added.

“Over the next five years we plan to invest $15 billion in CAPEX in projects which will enable us to capture opportunities from the forecast increase in domestic and global demand for the lower carbon gases we produce,” Alebri continued.

