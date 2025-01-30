ADNOC Says Achieved Benchmark Low Carbon Intensity at Shah Oil Field

The Shah field's carbon intensity is now 0.1 kgCO2e/boe, a benchmark among global oil fields, according to ADNOC.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has said the carbon intensity of its Shah field is now 0.1 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (kgCO2e/boe). The company said in a media release that these levels are a benchmark among global oil fields.

ADNOC said its Shah oil field, located 230 kilometers (143 miles) south of Abu Dhabi, has a production capacity of approximately 70,000 barrels of crude oil per day, enough to fuel more than one million cars in the UAE.

The company said that digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies, and optimization were combined to deliver such a result, maximizing efficiencies and minimizing emissions. The field also benefits from ADNOC’s electrification of its onshore assets, which are powered by nuclear and solar energy sources, it said.

ADNOC said it has deployed liquid ejector technology at the Shah field. It is an advanced system designed to recover and reuse gas that would otherwise be wasted. It also deployed its AI-enabled Centralized Predictive Analytics Diagnostics program, which reduces maintenance and downtime while enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

"Technology is essential to ADNOC's journey towards net zero, and this milestone at Shah demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By leveraging advanced solutions including AI, digitalization, remote operations, and predictive data analytics, we are optimizing operational performance while significantly reducing emissions, reinforcing our position as a provider of some of the world’s least carbon-intensive oil and gas”, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said.

“We will continue to innovate to decarbonize our operations and future-proof our business while ensuring a reliable energy supply to meet global demand”.

ADNOC said in 2023 it achieved an upstream carbon intensity of 7kgCO2e/boe. It also posted a 6.2 million tonnes CO2e reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions, including approximately 4.8 million tonnes from using clean grid energy from solar and nuclear power, it said.

