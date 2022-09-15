ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project
ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
ADNOC produces some of the world’s least-carbon intensive crude and will now be further reducing its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25 percent by 2030, aligned to the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.
The Waste Heat Recovery project is one of several strategic initiatives to decarbonize ADNOC’s operations and builds on the company’s heritage of responsible environmental stewardship. This includes milestones such as the implementation of a zero routine gas flaring policy in the early 2000s and establishing the region’s first commercial-scale Carbon Capture and Underground Storage facility in 2016.
In the last 12 months, ADNOC has announced partnerships to decarbonize its operations at scale, with up to 100 percent of the company’s grid power being supplied by clean nuclear and solar energy sources and the first-of-its-kind, sub-sea transmission network in the MENA region which will which connect ADNOC’s offshore operations to clean onshore power networks.
Started in 2018, the $600 million Waste Heat Recovery project will recycle waste heat generated from the plant to produce up to an additional 230 MW of electricity per day – enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes. It will also produce 62,400 cubic meters of distilled water per day for use in the plant. Overall, the project will increase power production and thermal efficiency at the plant by around 30 percent with no additional carbon dioxide emissions.
Phase one of the project, which includes the operation of two new boilers and turbines, will be completed before the end of the year, while phase two, which includes a further two boilers, will be completed around the middle of 2023.
“At ADNOC Refining we are committed to finding innovative ways to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our operations. The Waste Heat Recovery project will revolutionize power and water generation at our plant in Ruwais and is vital to the ongoing expansion of Ruwais as part of ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy,” Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, CEO of ADNOC Refining, stated.
ADNOC’s Waste Heat Recovery project is designed to capture exhaust heat from the gas-powered turbines at ADNOC Refining’s General Utilities Plant, which is currently vented into the atmosphere, to produce steam that is subsequently used for power production.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
- TechnipFMC Scores Work On TotalEnergies Lapa North East Field
- BOEM Accepts 307 Bids From GOM Lease Sale Held In November
- Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK
- Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm
- Shell Names New CEO
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- Diesel Margins Tank
- Geopolitical Wrangling Leaves European Gas Market Whiplashed
- Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
- BOEM Accepts 307 Bids From GOM Lease Sale Held In November
- TechnipFMC Scores Work On TotalEnergies Lapa North East Field
- Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
- Zephyr Acquires Assets Around Its Paradox Project In Utah
- Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- North America Drops Rigs
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015