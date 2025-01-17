ADNOC Pilots Levidian Tech That Produces Graphene, Hydrogen from Methane

ADNOC Gas installed Levidian's patented technology that generates hydrogen and graphene from methane at the Habshan gas processing plant complex in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC Gas PLC has installed Levidian Nanosystems Ltd.’s patented technology that generates hydrogen and graphene from methane at the Habshan gas processing plant complex in Abu Dhabi.

Executed with help from United States energy tech firm Baker Hughes Co., the installation of the LOOP technology in the United Arab Emirates marks the first deployment of the technology at an operational gas processing site, said Cambridge, England-based climate tech company Levidian.

“The first-of-its-kind demonstration could change the shape of Habshan and the future energy landscape, producing two high-value commodities that have a key role to play in the energy transition – hydrogen as a critical future fuel, and graphene as a powerful additive to products including solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage facilities that will store excess power produced by renewables”, Levidian said in an online statement.

“Other use cases include tires, concrete and polymer pipes where graphene can significantly reduce leakage and help extend the life of assets”.

ADNOC Gas, the integrated gas processing arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), will evaluate the graphene produced by Levidian’s LOOP to explore potential applications, according to the two companies.

ADNOC Gas said in a separate press release, “Data collected during the pilot will be used to refine the ongoing development of AI modeling and digital twins to minimize energy consumption and maximize graphene output from future installations as part of Levidian’s growing fleet of LOOP units”.

The installed LOOP unit can produce over one metric ton each of graphene and hydrogen a year, according to Levidian. Future industrial-scale installations are expected to deliver 15 metric tons per annum, ADNOC Gas said.

The five plants at the Habshan complex process 6.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day through 14 trains, according to ADNOC Gas.

“The completion of commissioning at Habshan is a major milestone for the project and an incredible opportunity to demonstrate the application of our technology within one of the harshest, most operationally challenging environments anywhere in the world”, Levidian chief executive John Hartley said.

“We’re seeing huge appetite within the market for our graphene and are excited to be working with ADNOC to unlock a new source of this super-material, which will help establish Levidian as one of the world’s largest producers of graphene that is less carbon-intensive, more affordable and of a consistently higher quality than anything available on the market today”.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, ADNOC Gas chief operations officer, commented, “By transforming methane into valuable graphene and clean hydrogen, we are unlocking new value from natural gas, driving decarbonization and supporting the UAE’s industrial growth and climate ambitions”.

Alessandro Bresciani, senior vice president for climate tech solutions at Baker Hughes, said, “Bringing innovation from startups and research labs into the reality of complex industrial sites requires technical skills and the highest level of collaboration and focus on health, safety and environment”.

