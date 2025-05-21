ADNOC Pens Deal with Tubacex to Localize Tubular Tech in UAE

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a strategic agreement with Tubacex SA to localize critical oilfield technology in the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC said in a media release this deal would enhance the resilience of the UAE’s industrial base.

The contract provides ADNOC with perpetual and exclusive rights to use Tubacex’s Sentinel Prime advanced tubular joint connection technology, which is essential for finishing oil and gas wells, ADNOC said.

Tubacex is set to create a specialized research and development center in Abu Dhabi. This center will serve as a focal point for cutting-edge engineering and will educate highly skilled technicians locally, fostering the growth of domestic talent, according to ADNOC.

"This strategic partnership secures ADNOC access to an important technology for completing oil and gas wells, reinforcing our role as a reliable global energy provider and our efforts to boost domestic manufacturing capacity”, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Upstream CEO, said. “We welcome Tubacex’s investment in a new research and development center in Abu Dhabi, which will enable knowledge and technology transfer, help develop local talent, and support the goals of the Make it in the Emirates initiative”.

Tubulars, commonly referred to as Oil Country Tubular Goods, are specifically designed steel pipes utilized in the drilling and completion processes in oil and gas wells, ADNOC said. These components are required to adhere to rigorous standards for strength, durability, and reliability to function effectively in high-pressure, high-temperature conditions found deep underground, it said.

“The licensing arrangement with ADNOC confirms Tubacex’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector and reinforces our position as a strategic contributor for major players in the industry”, Josu Imaz, Tubacex Group CEO, said.

