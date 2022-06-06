ADNOC Orders LNG Tanker Trio At Jiangnan Shipyard In China

ADNOC Logistics & Services has placed an order at Jiangnan Shipyard in China for three liquefied natural gas carriers.

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has placed an order for an additional three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard. This 175,000-cbm trio will be added to the previously announced LNG carrier pair, increasing the order book to a total of five newbuilds.

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), currently owns a fleet of LNG carriers with 137,000-cbm transport capacity each, making the newbuilds the largest vessels in its fleet. Newbuilds are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

All five new-build LNG vessels will be built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China. Jiangnan Shipyard was also previously commissioned by ADNOC L&S in 2020 to build five Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) for AW Shipping, ADNOC L&S’ Joint Venture company with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.

The acquisition of larger, more energy-efficient vessels will allow ADNOC L&S to meet growing customer demand while improving the environmental footprint of its fleet. The new vessels’ engine technology will reduce emissions (CO2, NOX, and SOX) and in combination with the innovative Air Lubrication System, further reduce fuel consumption by at least 10%.

"ADNOC is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. ADNOC L&S’ strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support ADNOC’s existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” says Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

"Several dynamics are strengthening the LNG market which makes the timing of these acquisitions particularly significant. This includes a renewed emphasis on energy access and security, as well as new environmental regulations that favor more fuel-efficient vessels, such as the newbuilds that we are purchasing,” he said.

ADNOC L&S has the largest and most diversified fleet in the Middle East, with more than 200 vessels transporting crude oil, refined products, dry bulk, containerized cargo, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and LNG to global markets. When combined with its 1.5 million square meter integrated logistics base in Mussafah and its comprehensive end-to-end logistics capabilities, ADNOC L&S is the region’s leading provider of integrated maritime logistics solutions.

Over the past 24 months, ADNOC L&S has acquired 16 deep sea vessels, including eight Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) in 2021, which added 16 million barrels of capacity. Furthermore, the company acquired six product tankers, which expanded the product tanker fleet capacity to over 1 million metric tonnes as well as five VLGC for AW Shipping.

