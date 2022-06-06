ADNOC Orders LNG Tanker Trio At Jiangnan Shipyard In China
ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has placed an order for an additional three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard. This 175,000-cbm trio will be added to the previously announced LNG carrier pair, increasing the order book to a total of five newbuilds.
ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), currently owns a fleet of LNG carriers with 137,000-cbm transport capacity each, making the newbuilds the largest vessels in its fleet. Newbuilds are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.
All five new-build LNG vessels will be built at the Jiangnan Shipyard in China. Jiangnan Shipyard was also previously commissioned by ADNOC L&S in 2020 to build five Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) for AW Shipping, ADNOC L&S’ Joint Venture company with China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.
The acquisition of larger, more energy-efficient vessels will allow ADNOC L&S to meet growing customer demand while improving the environmental footprint of its fleet. The new vessels’ engine technology will reduce emissions (CO2, NOX, and SOX) and in combination with the innovative Air Lubrication System, further reduce fuel consumption by at least 10%.
"ADNOC is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. ADNOC L&S’ strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support ADNOC’s existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” says Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.
"Several dynamics are strengthening the LNG market which makes the timing of these acquisitions particularly significant. This includes a renewed emphasis on energy access and security, as well as new environmental regulations that favor more fuel-efficient vessels, such as the newbuilds that we are purchasing,” he said.
ADNOC L&S has the largest and most diversified fleet in the Middle East, with more than 200 vessels transporting crude oil, refined products, dry bulk, containerized cargo, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and LNG to global markets. When combined with its 1.5 million square meter integrated logistics base in Mussafah and its comprehensive end-to-end logistics capabilities, ADNOC L&S is the region’s leading provider of integrated maritime logistics solutions.
Over the past 24 months, ADNOC L&S has acquired 16 deep sea vessels, including eight Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) in 2021, which added 16 million barrels of capacity. Furthermore, the company acquired six product tankers, which expanded the product tanker fleet capacity to over 1 million metric tonnes as well as five VLGC for AW Shipping.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Environmental Organizations Protest Jackdaw Development
- SBM Offshore CTO Taking On Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Role
- France Looking To UAE As Replacement For Russian Oil, Diesel
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Harvey Gulf Completes Carbon Neutral OSV Fleet
- Shell Enters Decarbonization Pact With Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas
- Xodus Opens Second Base In Australia
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- Gazprom Suspends Gas to Important Energy Supply Link
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers