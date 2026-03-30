ADNOC, OMV Unveil Executive Leadership for Polyolefins JV

OMV and ADNOC named NOVA Chemicals resident and chief executive Roger Kearns as CEO of Borouge Group International, set for launch this March as a consolidation of ADNOC and OMV's polyolefins businesses.

OMV AG and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) has named NOVA Chemicals Corp president and chief executive Roger Kearns as CEO of Borouge Group International AG (BGI), set for launch this March as a consolidation of ADNOC and OMV's polyolefins businesses.

Concurrent with the formation of the joint venture, ADNOC expects to complete the acquisition of NOVA Chemicals, a Calgary-based subsidiary of Emirati sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co, also this month. NOVA Chemicals is to be transferred to BGI, a merger between Borealis GmbH and Borouge PLC.

Austria's state-backed OMV owns 75 percent of Vienna-based Borealis while ADNOC holds the remaining 25 percent. In Abu Dhabi-based Borouge, ADNOC directly owns 54 percent while Borealis has 36 percent.

"From day 1, our priority will be continuity for customers, confidence for shareholders and disciplined execution as we build a leading global polyolefins champion", Kearns said in a joint statement by ADNOC and OMV.

The statement said, "Roger brings over 40 years of global experience in the chemicals sector including establishing joint ventures, turning around and scaling companies and successfully closing complex deals across key markets including in Asia and the Middle East".

"At NOVA Chemicals, he led the construction and startup of major growth projects and expanded the company’s position in recycled polyethylene", it added.

Kearns previously served as chief operating officer of Westlake, as well as held operational and investment roles at Solvay in Asia, Europe and the United States, the statement said.

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ADNOC managing director and CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has been appointed chair of BGI's supervisory board.

Borealis CEO Stefan Doboczky will become BGI chief commercial officer. "In his current role as CEO of Borealis, he has successfully led the company through a period of significant market and energy price challenges… Prior to joining Borealis, his 30-year international career included more than a decade as CEO and executive board member of listed chemicals companies and private equity firms", the statement said.

Borouge chief operating officer Hasan Karam will continue with that role at BGI. "In his role at Borouge PLC, Dr Karam has led the transformation of and driven operational excellence at the world's largest integrated single-site polyolefin complex, delivering record production levels and utilization rates above nameplate capacity, while advancing efficiency across the company’s assets through artificial intelligence and digitalization", the statement said.

Daniel Turnheim, Borealis' current chief financial officer (CFO), will become interim CFO at BGI until a permanent appointment, which is expected May 2026.

"As Borouge PLC will retain its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange until the proposed tender offer to convert Borouge PLC shares to Borouge Group International AG shares, Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi will remain as CEO of Borouge PLC, with Jan-Martin Nufer continuing in his role as CFO of Borouge PLC during the transition period and Roland Janssen remaining as chief marketing officer", the statement said. "Dr Hasan Karam will also continue in his role as chief operating officer of Borouge PLC".

BGI "will benefit from one of the most geographically diversified platforms in the polyolefins sector, integrating production across three continents and serving customers internationally", ADNOC and OMV added.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com