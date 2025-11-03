ADNOC, Masdar Pen AI Collaboration with Microsoft

The Emirati state-owned companies signed a cooperation agreement with Microsoft for AI deployment across ADNOC's operations and the delivery of energy solutions to support the U.S. tech giant's AI and data center growth.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co PJSC (Masdar), both state-owned, signed Sunday a cooperation agreement with Microsoft Corp for the deployment of artificial intelligence across ADNOC's operations and the delivery of energy solutions to support Microsoft's AI and data center growth.

"Building on ADNOC and Microsoft’s long-established partnership, the expanded agreement brings Masdar and XRG into the fold to develop sustainable energy projects and infrastructure in support of Microsoft’s global AI and data center expansion", ADNOC said in an online statement on Sunday. XRG PJSC is ADNOC's global investment arm.



"As part of the agreement, ADNOC and Microsoft will co-develop and deploy AI agents to drive autonomous operations and unlock greater efficiency, building on ADNOC’s successful deployment of AI solutions across its value chain", ADNOC added.

"Microsoft will also provide advanced AI tools and upskilling programs, while both companies will explore a joint innovation ecosystem to create transformative solutions for the energy sector".

ADNOC managing director and chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also the United Arab Emirates' industry and advanced technology minister, said, "Through our partnership with Microsoft, we are unlocking new opportunities to fuel the future of AI, drive greater performance and future-proof our business".

Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith said, "Accelerating the transition to a more sustainable, secure and inclusive energy future requires deep collaboration between governments, energy providers, technology companies and innovators everywhere".

ADNOC noted, "ADNOC was the first energy company to roll out generative AI enterprise-wide in November 2023 with Microsoft Copilot. Since then, more than 40,000 employees have completed AI training, with utilization rates above 90 percent and over 70,000 hours per month in productivity gained to date".

"This collaboration reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global energy innovation hub, bringing together ADNOC’s industrial leadership, Microsoft’s digital expertise and Masdar and XRG's clean energy capabilities to responsibly advance the AI era", ADNOC added.

Also on Sunday ADNOC announced three agreements with Gecko Robotics Inc for the implementation of robotics and AI across ADNOC's activities and the provision of training for UAE nationals.

One of the agreements, involving ADNOC-Presight joint venture AIQ, is a multi-year partnership with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Gecko Robotics to deploy the Cantilever operating system across ADNOC Gas PLC's assets.

"A separate agreement will see ADNOC and Gecko Robotics explore the wider deployment of advanced robotics and AI-powered analytics, potential manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and the deployment of AI solutions for ADNOC’s operational requirements", ADNOC said in a separate press release.

"The third agreement is with Gecko Robotics and ATA for collaboration on training programs".

Al Jaber said, "These three agreements mark another stop on our journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as we accelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for energy innovation".

Gecko Robotics chief executive Jake Loosararian said, "There is a race to lead the AI and energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilize technology - they will become technology companies. There is only one way to win this race and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlocking human and machine performance from the AI that data fuels".

The four agreements were signed at the ENACT Majlis forum in Abu Dhabi.

