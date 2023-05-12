ADNOC L&S and SeaOwl Ink Deal for Unmanned Supply Vessel Design

ADNOC Logistics & Services, ADNOC’s shipping and maritime logistics arm, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl for the design of unmanned supply vessels capable of transporting vehicles, equipment, and supplies to and from offshore sites.

ADNOC said that the agreement was signed by the CEO of ADNOC L&S Abdulkareem Al Masabi and the CEO of SeaOwl Xavier Génin at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organized by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

According to the UAE giant, the design of the unmanned vessel will reduce carbon emissions by up to 30 percent as the vessel will be lighter and smaller, as facilities for a crew are not required. In addition, the smart automation systems will optimize routing and propulsion, further decarbonizing ADNOC L&S’ offshore operations in support of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and ADNOC’s 2030 Sustainability Agenda, ADNOC noted.

“A strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation plays a crucial role in ADNOC L&S’ ability to serve its customers. The vessel is another example of this commitment as we leverage the latest technology to optimize our maritime operations, reduce our carbon footprint and improve safety while increasing efficiency,” Al Masabi said.

The design for the 55-meter-long vessel will allow the vessels to be operated from an onshore control room through a satellite link using the latest automation and self-navigation technology, ADNOC stated. The design will utilize AI systems to control propulsion, dynamic positioning, remote communication, and cyber security, it added.

SeaOwl, a French company specializing in the automation and digitalization of maritime services, will design the vessel, oversee its construction, and facilitate navigation permits. SeaOwl will partner with Bureau Veritas to obtain the necessary navigation permits from the UAE maritime transportation affairs.

“After the success of our Proof of Concept supported by the French Government, we are delighted to join forces with ADNOC L&S to bring a new era of sustainable logistics operations through digital automatization. This project will create strong ties with the UAE industrial landscape, as we plan to engage many other UAE players in this exciting journey,” Génin stated.

On April 13, geo-data provider Fugro announced that it had received full navigation licensing from the country for the 12-meter Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV) the Fugro Pegasus.

Fugro said this was the first registration of an over-the-horizon USV in the country, “making the Fugro Blue Essence USV the first vessel in its class to meet multiple independent maritime authorities’ operational standards”.

The Blue Essence can be controlled from anywhere in the world and was designed for inspecting subsea assets. It also incorporates the Blue Volta e-ROV, which extends the inspection portfolio up to 400 meters (1,312 feet) of water depth.

