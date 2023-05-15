ADNOC Launches Decarbonization Tech Challenge

ADNOC has launched its Decarbonization Technology Challenge, supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), BP, Hub71, and the Net Zero Technology Center. The challenge has an aim to find innovations that will reshape the global energy landscape.

The competition was launched at UAE Climate Tech Forum in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policy makers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonization, ADNOC said in its statement.

Ten finalists will be invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges in December 2023. ADNOC added that winners will receive up to $1 million (AED 3,670,000) in piloting opportunities with the company. Scale-up companies specializing in carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), new energies, oil and gas emissions reduction, digital applications and advanced materials for decarbonization, and nature-based solutions are encouraged to apply.

“We are delighted to launch the Decarbonization Technology Challenge alongside our partners. ADNOC has earmarked $15 billion for landmark decarbonization projects by 2030, including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and enhanced investments in hydrogen and renewables. We look forward to nurturing companies with the most promising innovations that can help transform, decarbonize, and future proof the global energy sector,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate, ADNOC said.

The search will culminate in a final in the UAE in December 2023. As well as receiving up to $1 million (AED 3,670,000) in piloting opportunities, winners will gain access to state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC’s statement reads.

Entrants have 12 weeks to compile their applications and submit them by Friday, August 11, 2023.

ADNOC noted that AWS, BP, and Hub71 will provide additional funding, panel judges and business support for the winners.

The competition follows ADNOC’s push to search for new technology solutions to produce green and low-carbon hydrogen, and grapheme, together with Baker Hughes.

