ADNOC Joins Hydrogen Council

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has revealed that it has joined the Hydrogen Council, which is an international organization that aims to accelerate the global position of hydrogen through its member companies.

Hydrogen and its carrier fuels have great potential as new, low carbon fuels, which ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize upon, ADNOC noted in a statement posted on its website. The company highlighted that it plans to leverage its existing hydrogen production, infrastructure, partnership base, and vast reserves of natural gas to lead Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s hydrogen activities with the aim to become one of the lowest cost and largest producers of blue hydrogen in the world.

“Energy demand continues to increase as global populations expand and economic development accelerates,” Ahmed Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC managing director and group chief executive, said in a company statement.

“With an energy transition taking place, this means that more energy is needed with fewer emissions. ADNOC is an early pioneer in the emerging market for hydrogen and its carrier fuels, such as blue ammonia, driving the UAE’s leadership in creating international hydrogen value chains and a local hydrogen eco-system,” he added.

“We are pleased to join the Hydrogen Council and look forward to working with its members and the secretariat to advance the use of hydrogen as a low carbon energy source,” he continued.

The Hydrogen Council counts several oil and gas companies among its members, including Saudi Aramco, Equinor, Shell, TotalEnergies, and Chevron. Wood also revealed that it had become a member of the council recently. According to the Hydrogen Council, hydrogen is expected to account for as much as 18 percent of global energy demand by 2050.

