ADNOC Invests Near $6B to Enable Drilling Growth
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced investments worth up to almost $6 billion (AED 22 billion) to enable drilling growth.
The investments, which are described as a record, are in the form of procurement awards to “top-tier” contractors for wellheads and related components, downhole completion equipment and related services and liner hangers and cementing accessories, ADNOC highlighted.
Gulf Automation Services & Oilfield Supplies (GASOS), UAE agents for TechnipFMC, and Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies & Services Company, UAE agents for Baker Hughes, secured the procurement award for wellheads and related components, which is worth up to $3.27 billion (AED 12 billion). The procurement award for downhole completion equipment and related services is worth up to $2.34 billion (AED 8.6 billion) and was secured by Schlumberger Middle East S.A and Weatherford Bin Hamoodah Company L.L.C.
The procurement award for liner hangers and cementing accessories is worth up to $337 million (AED 1.24 billion). The award for liner hangers was made to Weatherford Bin Hamoodah and Uni-Arab Engineering & Oilfield Service, while the award for cementing accessories was made to Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies & Services Company Ltd, UAE agents for Downhole Products, Best Pick General Trading LLC, UAE agents for NeOz Energy, and Al Mansoori Specialized Engineering LLC, UAE agents for Sledgehammer.
“ADNOC’s world record investments in drilling-related equipment underlines our commitment to responsibly unlocking our world-scale hydrocarbon resources and expanding our production capacity to continue providing the world with some of the least carbon-intensive barrels for decades to come,” Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC’s managing director and group CEO, said in a company statement.
“The awards were secured at highly competitive rates, enabling substantial cost savings for ADNOC and underpinning our broader efforts to drive commerciality and value across our entire portfolio,” he added in the statement.
“Crucially, the awards will directly create more skilled employment opportunities for UAE Nationals, enhance domestic manufacturing and further stimulate the growth of the private sector and our local industrial base,” he continued.
ADNOC is planning to increase oil production to five million barrels per day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. The company currently produces four million barrels of oil per day and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to its website.
ADNOC’s latest announcement was made at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). The event is running from November 15-18 and includes more than 100,000 energy professionals, as well as over 2,000 exhibiting companies, its site shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Traders Refocusing on Return of 2 Bearish Factors
- Accommodation Rig Starts Work On Tyra Field
- IEA Says End of Oil Price Rally in Sight
- Exxon Taps TechnipFMC For Subsea Work On Stabroek Block Off Guyana
- ADNOC Invests Near $6B to Enable Drilling Growth
- Japan Offers Financial Aid to Oil Refiners
- Technip Energies, Petronas To Jointly Develop Carbon Capture Tech
- Woodside CFO Resigns
- RWE To Double Green Energy Capacity With $57B Investment
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Equinor Awards Wisting FPSO FEED To Aker Solutions
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts