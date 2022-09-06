ADNOC Investing $548 Million In Lower Zakum Production Increase
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $548 million contract to build a new main gas line at its Lower Zakum field offshore of Abu Dhabi.
The award will increase the Lower Zakum field’s gas production capacity from 430 million to 700 million standard cubic feet per day, supporting ADNOC’s plans to enable gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates and cater to increasing global energy demand.
The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to National Petroleum Construction Company after a competitive tender process. Over 75 percent of the award value will flow back into the UAE economy under ADNOC's In-Country Value program and job opportunities will be created for UAE Nationals by the contractor, providing them practical exposure to executing EPC contracts.
The new pipeline will cater to the increased volume of associated gas produced by the Lower Zakum field as the field’s oil production capacity increases to 450,000 barrels of oil per day by 2025.
“This contract award will enable us to produce more gas as we increase production capacity from the Lower Zakum field. This will support our integrated gas masterplan which is driving competitive gas recovery to enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE and industrial growth, while also helping to meet the increasing global demand for energy. With over 75 percent in-country value resulting from the award, the project will further stimulate economic growth and create opportunities for the private sector, in line with the UAE Leadership’s wise directives,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said.
The project will be completed in 2025 and it will see the construction of a new subsea pipeline that will run 85 kilometers from Zakum West Super Complex to Das Island. It also includes provisions to construct, install and test a new platform at the super complex as well as a new gas receiving facility at Das Island.
“Lower Zakum is a strategic asset for ADNOC and the UAE and working with our international partners, we will continue to responsibly unlock and maximize value from the field in line with ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy. This award is an important part of the long-term development plan for the field and will help strengthen ADNOC’s position as a leading low-cost and low-carbon provider of energy for customers around the world,” Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said.
ADNOC’s gas masterplan links every part of the gas value chain to further unlock Abu Dhabi’s abundant gas reserves enabling domestic gas self-sufficiency, industrial growth, and diversification, as well as meeting growing global gas demand. Natural gas is playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition as both a feedstock and a fuel as it burns with significantly lower-carbon intensity than coal.
With this award, ADNOC Offshore and its strategic international partners have invested more than $5 billion in recent weeks in the long-term development of Abu Dhabi's offshore operations. The awards included contracts worth more than $3.4 billion awarded to ADNOC Drilling to accelerate offshore growth activities and a $1.1 billion contract awarded to ADNOC Logistics and Services to enhance offshore operations.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- India-Bound FPSO Ruby Sets Sail From South Korea
- Fitch Solutions Offers Latest Oil Price Prediction
- Court Stops Shell From Exploring Wild Coast Of South Africa
- Marine Consultancy Warns Ship Managers to Remain Covid Aware
- USA Drops Several Rigs
- Offshore Wind Power Can Cut Emissions Of Offshore O&G Assets
- Shell Investing In Malaysian Offshore Gas Project
- Repsol Sinopec Gets New Chief Executive Officer
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Energy Transition Now Unstoppable
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- RRC Adopts First Texas Weatherization Rule for NatGas
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015