ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded three framework agreements valued at $4 billion for integrated drilling fluids services.

These contracts will support the company’s ongoing expansion of its lower-cost and lower-carbon-intensive production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for energy.

The awards, the largest of their kind in the industry, were awarded to ADNOC Drilling, SLB, and Halliburton. They cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields and will run for five years with an option for a further two years.

Over 80 percent of the award value could flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program throughout the agreements. Furthermore, the contractors will create job opportunities for UAE nationals and invest in local manufacturing of equipment and chemicals required for the integrated drilling fluids services.

“These record framework agreements for integrated drilling fluids services continue ADNOC’s significant investment in drilling-related services to enable the expansion of our production capacity and responsibly unlock the UAE’s leading low-cost, lower-carbon intensity hydrocarbons.”

“In line with the wise directives of the UAE’s leadership, we are prioritizing in-country value as we respond to growing global demand for energy and these agreements will create skilled job opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector, drive domestic manufacturing and support the UAE’s industrial growth,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said.

The framework agreements will enable investment in local manufacturing of equipment and facilities, including in liquid mud plants and a waste management facility, as well as key commodity chemicals. This underscores ADNOC’s efforts to create long-term opportunities in the UAE’s manufacturing sector and drive industrial growth.

ADNOC Drilling’s scope of the framework agreements is valued at up to $1.6 billion. This reflects the company’s transformation and expansion of its service profile into a fully integrated drilling services company, following the development of its Oilfield Services division in partnership with Baker Hughes.

The framework agreements were awarded following a competitive tender process. They will enable hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings through ADNOC’s optimized procurement approach that focuses on longer-term contracts with an optimal number of suppliers that can reliably deliver at competitive rates.

Since November 2021, ADNOC has awarded over $16 billion in agreements for drilling-related equipment and services, including these awards and other agreements for wellheads, downhole completion equipment, liner hangers, cementing service, wireline logging, directional drilling, and logging while drilling.

The average In-Country Value of all these awards combined amounts to 70 percent value flowing back into the UAE economy, supporting manufacturing growth, employment, and economic diversification.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com