ADNOC Greenlights SARB Deep Gas Development

In a release sent to Rigzone on Wednesday by the ADNOC team, ADNOC announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the SARB Deep Gas Development.

The SARB Deep Gas Development is described by ADNOC in the release as “a strategic project within the Ghasha Concession located offshore of Abu Dhabi”. The development will deliver 200 million standard cubic feet per day of gas before the end of the decade, according to ADNOC, which highlighted in the release that this is enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes daily.

“This technically advanced project will embed advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) and will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and enhance safety,” ADNOC noted in the release.

The project, which is situated 75 miles offshore Abu Dhabi, comprises a new offshore platform with four gas production wells which connect to Das Island, the release highlighted. From there, gas will be tied into ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream treatment, “maximizing the integration with other ADNOC projects”, ADNOC pointed out.

“We are pleased to confirm the final investment decision for the SARB Deep Gas Development,” ADNOC Upstream CEO Musabbeh Al Kaabi said in the release.

“This strategic project within the Ghasha Concession reinforces the progress we are making to fully unlock Abu Dhabi’s world-class gas resources, supporting UAE gas self-sufficiency and strengthening the nation’s role as a reliable exporter to international markets,” Al Kaabi added.

“The development will leverage advanced technologies and AI and maximizes synergies across ADNOC’s offshore infrastructure, unlocking efficiencies and value,” Al Kaabi continued.

ADNOC did not reveal the SARB Deep Gas Development project’s value in the release. Rigzone has asked the company to confirm the project’s value. At the time of writing, ADNOC has not responded to Rigzone.

In a statement posted on its website in July 2024, ADNOC announced that its SARB field had achieved a 25 percent increase in production capacity “through the implementation of industry-leading advanced digital technologies”.

“The increase at SARB field, to a total of 140,000 barrels per day, supports ADNOC’s target to increase its production capacity to five million barrels of oil per day by 2027,” ADNOC said in that statement.



“The digital solutions implemented onsite at SARB allow the field to be operated remotely from Zirku island, 20 km [12 miles] away,” it added.

“Remote monitoring, smart well operations, and production management technologies are integrated at the remote control center for optimized real-time decision-making. This has enabled the accelerated growth in field capacity with reduced costs and emissions,” it continued.

“The field’s digitalization will enable the deployment of additional AI solutions to further enhance and optimize operations,” ADNOC went on to state.

ADNOC highlighted in that statement that “the technologies that are deployed at SARB field include tools developed by AIQ”.

“AIQ solutions DrillRep and OptiDrill process data from rigs and wells at the field, enhancing drilling efficiency and optimization,” ADNOC said in the statement.

“By utilizing daily drilling data reports and rig sensor data, AIQ’s technology supports drilling operations with the necessary insights and actions to optimize the drilling process,” it added.

In this statement, Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director at the time, said, “AI and digitalization are at the heart of ADNOC’s smart growth strategy to help responsibly meet the world’s growing energy demand”.

“By deploying industry-leading technologies at SARB field, we have increased production capacity while enhancing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of our operations, strengthening ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost and least carbon intensive energy producers,” he added.

A statement posted on ADNOC’s site in November last year announced that ADNOC’s board had approved the establishment of ADNOC Ghasha, “a new operating company for the Ghasha Concession which includes the Hail, Ghasha, Dalma, SARB, and Nasr fields”.

That statement noted that the concession is set to produce 1.8 billion standard cubic feet of gas and 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

In another statement posted on its site in December 2025, ADNOC announced the signing of a “landmark structured financing transaction of up to $11 billion … to monetize Hail and Ghasha’s midstream future gas production”.

In that statement, ADNOC described the non-recourse financing transaction as unique for an energy project of this scale and complexity, adding that it enables ADNOC “to realize upfront value for its products at competitive rates”.

“In addition to providing immediate access to capital, the financing structure introduces an innovative commercial model that ring-fences midstream processing facilities and operations, which enables ADNOC and its partners to raise low-cost funding while retaining strategic and operational control of the assets,” ADNOC said in that statement.

“This financing transaction is the latest in a series of ADNOC-led pioneering infrastructure development partnerships that have been executed over the past decade,” it added.

