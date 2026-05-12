ADNOC Gas Logs Lower Profit as War Hits Deliveries

ADNOC Gas reported $1.08 billion in net income for the first quarter, down 15 percent compared to the same three-month period last year due to export disruptions and lower domestic demand.

ADNOC Gas PLC on Tuesday reported $1.08 billion in net income for the first quarter, down 15 percent compared to the same three-month period last year due to export disruptions and lower domestic demand.

"Domestic Gas sales volume declined by 11 percent to 519 TBTU [trillion British thermal units] during Q1 2026, compared to 580 TBTU in the first quarter of 2025 due to lower gas-to-electron demand in the region and cooler weather", the gas processing and sales arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) said in a bourse filing.

"Export & Traded liquids sales volumes also declined by 20 percent to 202 TBTU versus 251 TBTU a year earlier. The decline was driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in March that prevented the company from exporting LPG, Naphtha and LNG".

While the "geopolitical disruption" elevated crude oil prices, ADNOC Gas' "ability to capture higher market prices in March was limited" due to restricted movement through Hormuz, it said.

Moreover, two separate attacks on ADNOC Gas' Habshan site in early April have reduced the complex's gas processing capacity. "Within a short period, 60 percent of the complex's processing capacity was restored, and the Company is currently working toward achieving 80 percent restoration by the end of 2026, with full capacity restored in 2027", ADNOC Gas said.

"A detailed technical assessment of the impact from these incidents is progressing amid a dynamic supply chain environment and is nearing completion".

Nonetheless the company recorded a 98.1 percent asset reliability, though asset availability and utilization registered sharper declines to 93.4 percent and 75.7 percent respectively.

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"Although some processing trains at Habshan remain offline, overall supply across the ADNOC Gas network has been substantially restored, allowing the Company to continue meeting domestic customer demand through its broader infrastructure", it said.

"Additionally, phase 1 of the Rich Gas Development project is expected to further ease bottlenecks and enable ADNOC Gas to take advantage of increased upstream associated gas output following the recent lifting of production constraints".

Revenue fell 18 percent year-over-year to $5 billion. EBITDA dropped 15 percent to $1.82 billion with a margin of 36.5 percent.

ADNOC Gas ended Q1 2026 with $572 million in free cash flow, while company cash totaled $4.2 billion.

"ADNOC Gas' strong financial position enables ongoing investment throughout market cycles and supports its policy of annual dividend growth at 5 percent until 2030. The Board has approved a quarterly dividend of $941 million, set for payment in June 2026", it said.

For Q2 ADNOC Gas expects the closure of Hormuz to negatively impact net earnings by $400-600 million, "assuming maritime operations return to normal prior to the end of the quarter".

"On the assumption that the Strait is open for the second half of 2026, higher LNG and LPG prices, in line with the current Brent forward curve, are expected to help offset deferred volumes", ADNOC Gas added.

"ADNOC Gas anticipates full-year 2026 net income to range from $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion, with this outlook reflecting the expected impact of the second quarter".

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