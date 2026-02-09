ADNOC Gas Announces 'Record' Net Income

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, ADNOC Gas plc announced a “record” net income of $5.2 billion for 2025, which the company pointed out is a three percent increase compared to 2024.

ADNOC Gas said in the statement that its results “underscored the strength of its long-term strategy” and added that its “robust 2025 net income was primarily driven by the strength of its domestic gas business, where its EBITDA was up 10 percent on sales volume growth of four percent year on year and improved commercial terms”.

The company noted in the statement that fourth quarter 2025 net income was $1.2 billion, “despite softer export market pricing”. ADNOC Gas said it increased sales volumes by five percent compared to Q4 2024, “primarily driven by strong domestic gas performance, with demand remaining steady throughout the UAE’s milder weather conditions in the final quarter of 2025”.

ADNOC Gas highlighted in its release that, overall, domestic Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of last year rose six percent year on year. The company said “this sustained demand is attributable to the robust industrial sector, which contributed to a 4.8 percent UAE GDP growth rate in 2025”.

ADNOC Gas pointed out that its capital expenditure was $3.6 billion in 2025, “as several major projects progressed”.

“In 2025 we launched phase one of the RGD project, which expands domestic gas processing capacity and increases production of export-traded liquids from new, richer gas supplies, which progressed in line with ADNOC Gas’ strategy,” the company noted.

“Following the commissioning of IGD‑E2 in the final quarter of 2025, work is advancing as planned on the ADNOC Estidama gas-pipeline project, which aims to enhance access for industrial and utility customers in the Northern Emirates,” it said.

“Together, these projects reinforce ADNOC Gas’ role as a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial growth, and a pillar of long‑term energy security,” it continued.

For the financial year 2025, ADNOC Gas confirmed its dividend of $3.584 billion. The company said an interim cash dividend of $1.792 billion was paid in September 2025 and a quarterly dividend of $896 million was paid in December 2025, and noted that a final dividend of $896 million is expected to be paid in April 2026, “pending approval at the Annual General Meeting”.

ADNOC Gas said the full year 2025 dividend is in line with the company’s “robust policy to increase the annual dividend by five percent annually and reflects the company’s strong free cash flow, which exceeds the dividend commitment by over $500 million”.

Looking ahead, ADNOC Gas stated that it “remains well positioned to capture continued domestic demand growth beyond 2026, supported by strategic infrastructure investments, including the ADNOC Estidama gas pipeline project”, which the company said “will expand access to the Northern Emirates and reinforce the UAE’s long‑term objective of achieving gas self‑sufficiency”.

“The Final Investment Decision (FID) for phases two and three of the Rich Gas Development (RGD) project is anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. This expansion, benefiting from the growth of ADNOC’s upstream operations, is one of the critical projects to enable ADNOC Gas by 2029 to expand its overall capacity by 30 percent,” the company added.

“As global demand for gas continues to grow, ADNOC Gas is investing with confidence to support the UAE’s energy security whilst growing its international markets,” it continued.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said in the statement, “2025 was a defining year for ADNOC Gas”.

“We delivered record earnings while investing in growth, demonstrating that our business is resilient, scalable, and globally relevant,” Al Nuaimi added.

“As demand for reliable delivery of gas continues to expand, ADNOC Gas is strategically positioned to serve both the UAE and international markets with confidence and discipline,” ADNOC Gas’ CEO continued.

Last month, ADNOC Gas announced that it had signed a $3 Billion, 10-Year LNG Deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and noted that India is now that UAE’s largest customer of LNG.

ADNOC Gas highlighted in that announcement that $20 billion worth of LNG contracts were signed in last 24 months between ADNOC Gas and Indian companies.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com