ADNOC Gas Achieves Record Q3

ADNOC Gas PLC has reported an eight percent year-on-year increase in net profit to $1.34 billion for the third quarter, the company's highest for the July-September period.

The increase was driven by a four percent rise in domestic gas sales volumes, according to an online statement by the company. Demand is supported by growth in the United Arab Emirates' economy, while contract negotiations also improved underlying margins, said the gas processing and sales arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Earnings per share landed at $0.017. ADNOC Gas has extended its five percent annual dividend growth policy to 2030, aiming for $24.4 billion in total for 2025-30, according to a stock filing October 8. ADNOC Gas has introduced a policy to distribute dividends quarterly starting with Q3 2025.

"The introduction of quarterly dividend distributions starting in Q3 2025 with $896 million to be paid by December 12 - alongside a five percent annual increase in dividend payout now extended until 2030 - offers greater transparency and even more regular income, allowing shareholders to plan and manage their finances with confidence", it said in its quarterly statement.

ADNOC Gas said, "Year-to-date net income reached $3.99 billion, exceeding market expectations, even as oil prices averaged $71/barrel in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $83/barrel in 2024".

"Q3 2025 saw ADNOC Gas' domestic gas business deliver record results, with EBITDA rising to $914 million, up 26 percent year-on-year".

On lower prices, revenue fell from $4.87 billion for Q3 2024 to $4.86 billion for Q3 2025. Operating profit landed at $1.74 billion, up from $1.69 billion for Q3 2024. Profit before tax was $1.72 billion, up from $1.68 billion for Q3 2024. Net cash from operating activities before changes in working capital was $4.65 billion, up from $4.24 billion for Q3 2024.

ADNOC Gas ended Q3 2025 with $3.43 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while current assets totaled $6.48 billion. Current liabilities stood at $3.65 billion.

