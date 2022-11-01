ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements.
The agreement also includes the potential optimization of LNG trading activities, the review of joint equity investments in renewables, and the monitoring of greenhouse gasses for LNG cargoes, to support low-carbon LNG supplies.
The agreement was signed by the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL India Sandeep Kumar Gupta and the CEO of ADNOC LNG Fatema Al Nuaimi at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference.
Also present were the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, ADNOC Managing Director, and Group CEO Ahmed Al Jaber and India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri.
“India is a strategic partner of the UAE, and we have a strong and longstanding bilateral relationship. Through this important new agreement, ADNOC and GAIL will seek opportunities to broaden our commercial partnership, with a particular focus on lower carbon energy supplies, in this case, LNG, and joint opportunities for collaboration in new projects, decarbonization efforts, and renewable energy,” Al Jaber said.
“India and the UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship since historical times and this relationship is being further cemented through such partnerships. This MOU opens opportunities for both GAIL and ADNOC in the energy sector which in turn helps to boost the trade and commerce relations between the two nations,” Shri Hardeep Singh Puri added.
GAIL is one of India’s largest natural gas companies with integrated operations across the value chain, including exploration and production, processing, transmission, distribution, marketing, petrochemicals, LNG trading and shipping, city gas distribution, and related services, both domestically and internationally, as well as expanding its presence in renewable energies including solar, wind and biofuels.
ADNOC is a responsible and reliable provider of energy products to customers globally. The company was the first LNG producer in the Middle East and has over 40 years of experience in the LNG market. It is currently during a major expansion of its natural gas business, accelerating production to meet both domestic and international demand.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- First Major Cold Fronts Will Test Inventories
- Only 10 Large O&G Companies Committed To Scope 3 Reduction
- Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit On Oil Price Surge
- Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits
- Strong Quarter For BP Enables $2.5B Share Buyback
- Shell Completes Sale Of Philippines Gas Field
- BP Sheds Stake In Australian Oil-Producing Fields
- U.S. Reveals Two Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas In GOM
- TIPRO: Banning U.S. Crude Oil Exports Could Be Counterproductive
- G-20 Spent Nearly $700B Supporting Fossil Fuels In 2021
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- ExxonMobil Finds Oil Two More Times In Guyana
- Norway Sees Series of Dusters
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More