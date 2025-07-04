ADNOC Drilling Wins $800MM Contract for Fracking Services

The five-year agreement is set to begin in the third quarter.

ADNOC Drilling Company said it was awarded a contract valued at up to $800 million by ADNOC Onshore for the provision of integrated hydraulic fracturing services for conventional and tight reservoirs.

The five-year agreement is set to begin in the third quarter, ADNOC Drilling said in a news release.

The contract’s scope of work supports ADNOC’s strategic goal to accelerate the development of conventional and tight reservoirs across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and includes the design, execution, and evaluation of multistage hydraulic fracturing treatments, which will be deployed across a wide range of assets in Abu Dhabi, according to the release.

Fracturing services for conventional and tight reservoirs are used to enhance the flow of oil or gas through existing natural pathways and optimize production by improving flow rates, the company said.

ADNOC Drilling said it plans to “deploy advanced technologies throughout the project to maximize efficiency and performance”. Proprietary fracturing simulation software will be used to optimize every stage of the operation, increasing flow rates and overall hydrocarbon recovery. Intelligent fluid systems will adapt dynamically in real-time to reservoir conditions, improving fracture efficiency and reducing environmental impact, while automated pumping units and blending systems will enhance safety, streamline operations and reduce the need for on-site manpower, the company stated.

ADNOC Drilling’s new CEO, Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, said, “This significant contract is a powerful endorsement of ADNOC Drilling’s expanding capabilities and our trusted partnership with ADNOC Onshore. It reflects our ability to deliver high-impact, technologically advanced fracturing services that will help unlock the UAE’s energy potential. As we continue our transformation, we are proud to support the nation’s strategic energy goals and reinforce our position as a leader in integrated drilling and completion solutions”.

The award “further reinforces ADNOC Drilling’s leadership in high-tech oilfield services, combining next-generation equipment, artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time intelligence to deliver smarter, safer and more sustainable energy outcomes,” according to the release.

The company said the contract is the fifth one in just over two months, including a $1.63 billion five-year contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS), a $806 million contract for three island rigs and a $1.15 billion 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs, all awarded by ADNOC Offshore, and a $400m backlog of ADNOC Drilling’s signed acquisition in Oman and Kuwait.

Appointment of New CEO

Earlier in June, ADNOC Drilling’s board appointed Al Messabi as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, the Company’s current CEO, who will retire at the end of the year.

Al Seiarai will remain in an advisory capacity throughout the year to support the leadership transition, according to an earlier statement.

ANOC Managing Director and ADNOC Drilling Chairman of Sultan Al Jaber said, “We extend our deep appreciation to Abdulrahman for more than four decades of distinguished service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling. Under his leadership, the company has transformed into one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced energy services providers. His commitment to operational excellence, safety and national talent development has laid a strong foundation for continued success”.

“As we look to the future, we are pleased to welcome Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO of ADNOC Drilling. With deep operational expertise and a proven leadership track record across the ADNOC value chain, Abdulla is ideally positioned to advance ADNOC Drilling’s strategy of delivering profitable growth and long-term value creation, while ensuring continued efficiency and performance across all operations. I am confident that under his leadership, ADNOC Drilling will continue to deliver outstanding results for its shareholders, the UAE, and the wider energy sector,” Al Jaber added.

Al Messabi previously served as ADNOC Sour Gas CEO and ADNOC Refining CEO.

