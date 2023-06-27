ADNOC Drilling Secures Deals Worth $2B
In support of ADNOC Offshore’s growing drilling operations, ADNOC Drilling Company has announced the award of five deals, each with a 10-year term, which the company says have a total value of around $2 billion.
The contractual conditions, particularly the duration, were agreed with the client in light of the strength of the offshore jack-up market with higher day rates, ADNOC Drilling noted. The contracts supporting drilling operations across five fields in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio are for the charter of five high-specification, premium jack-up rigs along with all required manpower and equipment, ADNOC Drilling’s statement reads.
The rigs will commence activity progressively from the end of 2023, with significant revenue expected in 2024 and first full-year revenue contribution from 2025, ADNOC Drilling revealed. The revenue associated to these contracts is included in the company’s full year 2023 and medium-term guidance.
“We are pleased to have been awarded these important contracts. Long-term contracts like these are the backbone of our business model, providing clear line of sight on future earnings. As we continue to grow our fleet, our shareholders will benefit from the opportunity to be directly invested in ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth, which is driving faster revenue growth and progressive, long-term shareholder returns while responding to the world’s rising energy demand,” Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said.
The five rigs have been acquired as part of the company’s fast-tracked rig fleet expansion program, designed to enable the delivery of ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth to responsibly meet rising global energy demand, ADNOC Drilling noted. The new rigs - Salamah[2], Al Saadiyat, Al Sila, Rahman and Yas - will be among the most capable, high-specification rigs working in the Arabian Gulf, the statement reads.
Each of the five rigs will be equipped with a battery energy storage system to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, the company highlighted. The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand.
The new rigs are central to ADNOC Drilling’s rigorous decarbonization strategy and the company’s commitment to support ADNOC’s target to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25 percent by 2030, as well as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the company said.
This $2 billion contract award follows more than $11.5 billion in long-term contracts announced since the beginning of 2022.
The latest of the agreements was signed in April, with ADNOC Drilling securing a five-year contract for the provision of Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) totaling $412 million from ADNOC Offshore, commencing in the second quarter of 2023. ADNOC Drilling was tagged to provide IDS for the development of the Upper Zakum field, the largest producing field in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio.
Earlier this month, the company acquired two premium high-specification Gusto MSC CJ46 design offshore jack-up drilling units for $220 million. The rigs will be delivered into Abu Dhabi waters and become operational during the fourth quarter of 2023.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Analyst Looks at Wagner Group Action
- TotalEnergies, Petronas Ink Carbon Storage, Solar Projects
- California's Anti-Gas Price Gouging Law Takes Effect
- EI Releases Statistical Review of World Energy
- Nigeria State Fund Eyes to Grow $50MM Carbon Credits Venture 10-Fold
- Invictus Awards Contracts for Zimbabwe Drill, Aims to Spud Q3
- Risk Intelligence Co Flags Libya Oil Crisis Risk
- Russia's Exports of Fuels Are Starting to Fire Up Again
- ADNOC Drilling Secures Deals Worth $2B
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Civitas Enters Permian with $4.7B Deals
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- 2023 Offshore Exploration Spending to Rise Over 20 Percent: SLB
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Pricier Gas is on the Horizon
- Cnooc Plans Offshore Oil, Gas Exploration in Tanzania
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent