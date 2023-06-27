ADNOC Drilling Secures Deals Worth $2B

In support of ADNOC Offshore’s growing drilling operations, ADNOC Drilling Company has announced the award of five deals, each with a 10-year term, which the company says have a total value of around $2 billion.

The contractual conditions, particularly the duration, were agreed with the client in light of the strength of the offshore jack-up market with higher day rates, ADNOC Drilling noted. The contracts supporting drilling operations across five fields in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio are for the charter of five high-specification, premium jack-up rigs along with all required manpower and equipment, ADNOC Drilling’s statement reads.

The rigs will commence activity progressively from the end of 2023, with significant revenue expected in 2024 and first full-year revenue contribution from 2025, ADNOC Drilling revealed. The revenue associated to these contracts is included in the company’s full year 2023 and medium-term guidance.

“We are pleased to have been awarded these important contracts. Long-term contracts like these are the backbone of our business model, providing clear line of sight on future earnings. As we continue to grow our fleet, our shareholders will benefit from the opportunity to be directly invested in ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth, which is driving faster revenue growth and progressive, long-term shareholder returns while responding to the world’s rising energy demand,” Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said.

The five rigs have been acquired as part of the company’s fast-tracked rig fleet expansion program, designed to enable the delivery of ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth to responsibly meet rising global energy demand, ADNOC Drilling noted. The new rigs - Salamah[2], Al Saadiyat, Al Sila, Rahman and Yas - will be among the most capable, high-specification rigs working in the Arabian Gulf, the statement reads.

Each of the five rigs will be equipped with a battery energy storage system to increase efficiency and reduce emissions, the company highlighted. The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand.

The new rigs are central to ADNOC Drilling’s rigorous decarbonization strategy and the company’s commitment to support ADNOC’s target to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25 percent by 2030, as well as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the company said.

This $2 billion contract award follows more than $11.5 billion in long-term contracts announced since the beginning of 2022.

The latest of the agreements was signed in April, with ADNOC Drilling securing a five-year contract for the provision of Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) totaling $412 million from ADNOC Offshore, commencing in the second quarter of 2023. ADNOC Drilling was tagged to provide IDS for the development of the Upper Zakum field, the largest producing field in ADNOC’s offshore portfolio.

Earlier this month, the company acquired two premium high-specification Gusto MSC CJ46 design offshore jack-up drilling units for $220 million. The rigs will be delivered into Abu Dhabi waters and become operational during the fourth quarter of 2023.

