ADNOC Drilling Gets $3.4B Worth Of Jack-Up Deals
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two contracts totaling more than $3.4 billion to ADNOC Drilling for 8 jack-up offshore rigs.
The contracts, valued at $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, awarded by ADNOC Offshore, will support the expansion of ADNOC’s crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
Over the life of the 15-year contracts, ADNOC Drilling’s rig fleet will enable ADNOC and its strategic international partners to further unlock Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil and gas resources, creating significant value for ADNOC, its partners, and the UAE.
Over 80 percent of the value of the awards will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s successful In-Country Value program, supporting local economic growth and diversification.
“This world-leading investment will significantly expand our drilling activity to accelerate growth, drive value, and responsibly unlock the UAE’s resources in response to globally rising demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling’s state-of-the-art fleet and market-leading capabilities will be a key enabler as ADNOC strengthens its position as a leading low-cost and low-carbon energy producer. We are focused on delivering on our 2030 strategy, in support of the directives of our wise leadership to grow and diversify the UAE’s economy,” Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said.
The jack-up rigs will be hired along with manpower and equipment to support drilling operations across ADNOC’s offshore fields, which account for about half of ADNOC’s production capacity. ADNOC Drilling is the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, with 105 owned rigs, including 27 offshore jack-up units, one of the largest operational jack-up fleets in the world.
The company’s expansive rig fleet and market-leading expertise remain key drivers in its ability to win and service large-scale drilling contracts for customers such as ADNOC Offshore, and to enable the unlocking of significant potential in Abu Dhabi’s waters.
It is worth noting that ADNOC recently awarded ADNOC Drilling two further substantial contracts totaling $2 billion for integrated drilling services and the provision of Island Drilling Units at its Hail and Ghasha Gas Development Project.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- W. Virginia Bans Five Banks From State Deals Over O&G, Coal Stance
- USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
- Eni Buys Tango FLNG From Exmar Group
- One Killed in Cuba Supertanker Fire
- Market Watcher Flags Oil Buy Signal
- Modec Forms FPSO Construction Joint Venture
- Ring Energy Posts Second Quarter Profit
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- What Fueled Oil Price Downtrend?
- Fitch Solutions Unveils Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
- DOE Project To Prove U.S. Power Grid Can Fully Run On Clean Energy
- Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
- Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
- OPEC+ Flags Severely Limited Availability of Excess Capacity
- Senator Sinema Key to Passing Schumer-Manchin Bill
- USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning