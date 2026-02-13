ADNOC Drilling Delivers 'Best Year on Record'

ADNOC Drilling said it had delivered its 'best year on record with 2025 net profit of $1.45 billion'.

In a release sent to Rigzone on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling said it had delivered its “best year on record with 2025 net profit of $1.45 billion”.

“ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC announced today record fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, marking a step change in scale, technology-enabled performance and excellence in execution,” the company noted in the release.

“This performance represents the strongest in the company’s history, reflecting high asset utilization and continued growth across integrated drilling and oilfield services, and driven by strong operational execution across the fleet,” it added.

ADNOC Drilling highlighted in the release that its 2025 net profit marked an 11 percent year on year increase. In 2025, the company reported revenue of $4.9 billion, which it pointed out was a 22 percent increase year on year, and EBITDA of $2.2 billion, which it highlighted was an increase of nine percent year on year.

“2025 was a defining year for ADNOC Drilling,” ADNOC Drilling CEO Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi said in the release.

“Our record breaking results were delivered by our people, whose discipline, innovation and commitment to operational excellence and safety underpin every milestone we achieve,” Messabi added.

“Our resilience as a business, built on strong systems, disciplined operations and the ability to adapt at pace, continues to reinforce our competitive strength,” the CEO continued.

“Through execution excellence, technology‑led efficiency and a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operations, we continue our transformation into the region’s most advanced energy services company,” Messabi said.

“By expanding across the GCC, pioneering AI‑driven operations and setting new benchmarks in sustainability, we are unlocking value and helping power the UAE’s energy future. This is just the beginning of a new era of growth, innovation and impact,” Messabi went on to note.

In a release posted on its site in November last year, ADNOC Drilling announced that it had entered into definitive agreement to acquire 80 percent of MB Petroleum Services, which it described as one of the leading drilling and oilfield services providers in the region with operations in Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“This milestone deal is expected to significantly accelerate ADNOC Drilling’s regional expansion strategy, adding scale and capability and strengthening presence in four key Gulf economies,” the company said in that release.

In a release posted on its site back in October 2025, ADNOC Drilling announced “record financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, reinforcing its position as ADNOC’s upstream growth engine and a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s long-term energy security”.

Messabi said in that release, “our record performance in 2025 showcases the strength and resilience of our business model and disciplined execution”.

“The true story is the transformational growth ahead; we are scaling unconventionals to a potential of 300+ wells annually, expanding our Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) fleet to 70 rigs and preparing for new offshore island operations by the end of the decade,” Messabi added.

“These milestones can add billions in new revenue streams, de-risked by our in-house expertise and powered by our ambition to become AI-native,” Messabi continued.

On its website, ADNOC Drilling states that, “for more than 50 years”, it has “enabled the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to safely and efficiently unlock United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) oil and gas resources”.

“ADNOC Drilling is key to delivering the targeted increase in crude oil production capacity by 25 percent to five million barrels per day by 2030 and achieve UAE gas self-sufficiency,” the site adds.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, ADNOC Gas plc announced a “record” net income of $5.2 billion for 2025, which the company pointed out is a three percent increase compared to 2024.

ADNOC Gas said in the statement that its results “underscored the strength of its long-term strategy” and added that its “robust 2025 net income was primarily driven by the strength of its domestic gas business, where its EBITDA was up 10 percent on sales volume growth of four percent year on year and improved commercial terms”.

ADNOC Gas describes itself on its website as “a key enabler of ADNOC’s ambitious growth plans and decarbonization strategy”.

