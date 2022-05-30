ADNOC Drilling Buys More Rigs

ADNOC Drilling has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an additional two premium offshore jack-up drilling units.

The UAE-based ADNOC Drilling Company has signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire an additional two premium offshore jack-up drilling units.

ADNOC Drilling said that the investment was central to the company’s enterprising expansion strategy and forms part of its three-year guidance on capital expenditure.

The driller’s fast-tracked fleet expansion program keeps it firmly on its growth trajectory as it enables ADNOC’s ambitious targets to deliver 5 million bpd production capacity and realize gas self-sufficiency for the UAE while increasing the potential for greater shareholder returns.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed the acquisition of these two premium rigs, which will further bolster our position as a regional drilling leader and complement our already high-quality offshore jack-up fleet. This is another important step in our fast-paced expansion and growth program, ensuring we meet increasing demand as we enable ADNOC’s ambitious oil and gas production capacity growth as well as achieving gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said.

“In addition to ADNOC Drilling’s commitment to continuously deliver strong shareholder returns. The new drilling units will join the ADNOC Drilling fleet and start operations in the third quarter of 2022, enabling considerable revenue for ADNOC Drilling to the benefit of our investors and the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

It is worth noting that ADNOC Drilling expanded its fleet from 96 to 104 owned rigs since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in October 2021.

This latest acquisition cements the company’s position as the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, with further plans for expansion supported by a significant capital expenditure program.

According to the announcement by ADNOC Drilling, the two new drilling units are being acquired from Well Target Five Limited and Well Target Six Limited – both Gusto MSC design, premium independent leg cantilever rigs.

Also, it was announced that ADNOC Drilling would become an inaugural member of FADX 15, a new tradable index created by ADX and FTSE Russell in March 2022, marking another significant milestone in the company’s history.

The index is uniquely designed by ADX and FTSE Russell to track the performance of the most liquid and largest companies on the ADX main market.

