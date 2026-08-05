ADNOC Deploys AI-Powered Rig Operations Center

ADNOC put into service a Real-Time Operations Center powered by artificial intelligence, streamlining management for over 120 onshore and offshore rigs.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co said Tuesday it has put into service a Real-Time Operations Center (RTOC) powered by artificial intelligence, streamlining management for over 120 onshore and offshore rigs.

Developed in the United Arab Emirates and enabled by SLB's DrillOps™ well delivery and insights solutions, the RTOC "reduces engineering effort by 30-40 percent, enabling engineers to support two to three times more rigs while maintaining effective oversight", ADNOC said in a press release.

"Through automated dashboards and AI-powered performance insights, RTOC turns large volumes of drilling data into clear and actionable information - reporting cycles that previously took several days can now be completed within hours. By analyzing real-time rig data, RTOC can also identify potential issues before they escalate, helping reduce incident response times by 4-12 hours and avoid one to two days of rig downtime".

ADNOC chief executive for upstream Musabbeh Al Kaabi said, "Built securely here in the UAE, it is further proof that ADNOC is moving from AI ambition to real-world impact as we become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company".

SLB president for digital Rakesh Jaggi said, "DrillOps transforms real-time drilling data into operational intelligence that helps teams make faster, more informed decisions. Deployed within ADNOC’s sovereign cloud environment, the technology provides the scalable digital foundation for AI-enabled workflows across one of the industry’s largest rig fleets and supports the continued progression toward more autonomous operations".

ADNOC noted, "By maintaining control of sensitive information under UAE jurisdiction, ADNOC is strengthening data security, operational resilience and long-term digital independence".

An earlier partnership with SLB saw ADNOC deploy an AI-powered Production System Optimization (AiPSO) across eight oil and gas fields.

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"Powered by SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform and leveraging Cognite Data Fusion, AiPSO uses millions of real-time data points, AI and ADNOC proprietary machine learning to proactively monitor and optimize the entire production system, comprising thousands of hydrocarbon wells and hundreds of processing facilities", ADNOC said in a press release November 3, 2025. "The platform enables smart workflows that connect office and field operations in real time enabling engineers to diagnose issues and optimize wells in minutes instead of days, enhancing the productivity of ADNOC’s workforce and increasing production capacity from the company’s wells".

By 2027, ADNOC expects to implement AiPSO across all its onshore and offshore fields.

In a collaboration with another United States company, ADNOC last year signed an agreement with Microsoft Corp to "co-develop and deploy AI agents to drive autonomous operations and unlock greater efficiency".

"Microsoft will also provide advanced AI tools and upskilling programs, while both companies will explore a joint innovation ecosystem to create transformative solutions for the energy sector", ADNOC said November 2, 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com