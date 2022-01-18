ADNOC Comments on Fire

ADNOC confirmed that three colleagues had died in the incident.

ADNOC has confirmed that at approximately 10am on Monday morning, an incident occurred at its Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire.

The company said emergency response teams, including civil defense, fire and ambulance responders as well as an ADNOC emergency response team, quickly attended the scene and the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

ADNOC confirmed that three colleagues had died in the incident and that a further six had been injured. The company stated that it was working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and added that a detailed investigation has commenced.

“ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died,” ADNOC said in a statement posted on its website.

“A further six colleagues were injured and received immediate specialist medical care. Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted,” ADNOC added in the statement.

“At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died … [Monday] morning,” ADNOC continued.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, ADNOC noted that, following the incident at Mussafah fuel depot, it had activated the necessary business continuity plans to ensure the reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers, while insuring the safety of its employees.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Iran-backed Yemeni fighters said they launched drone strikes on the UAE that caused explosions and a fire on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. Bloomberg highlighted in the report that this was one of the biggest attacks on UAE soil to date.

ADNOC describes itself as one of the world’s leading energy producers and a primary catalyst for the growth and diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. The business has a production capacity of more than 3.5 million barrels of oil per day and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, its website highlights.



