ADNOC CEO Visits Injured Workers
ADNOC’s chief executive officer Ahmed Al Jaber has visited workers who were injured during an incident at the company’s Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC has revealed in a post on social media site Twitter.
“H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber visited the colleagues who were injured during the attacks, extending the best wishes of the ADNOC family and wishing them a speedy recovery,” ADNOC stated in the post.
The post also highlighted that Al Jaber spoke to the families of the workers who passed away following the incident and the UAE’s India and Pakistan ambassadors “to express the condolences of the UAE leadership and the ADNOC family for the victims of the attacks”.
H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber visited the colleagues who were injured during the attacks, extending the best wishes of the ADNOC family and wishing them a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CNJL7L8KS1— ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) January 19, 2022
On January 17, ADNOC confirmed that, at approximately 10am on Monday morning, an incident occurred at its Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. ADNOC confirmed that three colleagues had died in the incident and that a further six had been injured.
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Iran-backed Yemeni fighters said they launched drone strikes on the UAE that caused explosions and a fire on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.
In a statement on its Twitter page on January 17, the UAE’s Indian embassy highlighted that two of the three casualties at Mussafah were Indian nationals.
UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details.— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 17, 2022
A statement posted on the UAE’s Pakistan embassy Twitter page on Tuesday outlined that the embassy was working closely with the family of a victim of the January 17 incident in Abu Dhabi.
The Embassy is working closely with the family of the victim of 17 January terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi to get his remains repatriated to Pakistan. The Ambassador has visited the two injured Pakistanis in the hospital. They are in good health.— Pakistan Embassy UAE (@PakinUAE_) January 18, 2022
