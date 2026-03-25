ADNOC CEO Says Weaponizing Hormuz is Economic Terrorism

'Weaponizing the Strait of Hormuz is not an act of aggression against one nation; it is economic terrorism against every nation', Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC's managing director and group CEO, said.

Weaponizing the Strait of Hormuz is not an act of aggression against one nation; it is economic terrorism against every nation.

That’s what Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC’s managing director and group CEO, as well as UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Masdar Chairman, and XRG Executive Chairman, said in a statement made at CERAWeek, which was sent to Rigzone this week.

“Energy security is not just a slogan, it’s the difference between lights on and lights off,” Al Jaber pointed out in the statement.

“Twenty-one miles wide. Twenty million barrels a day. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas. Over a third of the world’s fertilizer. Almost a quarter of the world’s petrochemicals and significant amounts of industrial metals. In short, much of the oxygen of the global economy runs through a single throat. Yet, Iran believes that choking it is an acceptable strategy,” he added.

Al Jaber stated that, when Hormuz is squeezed, the pressure is immediately felt around the world.

“In just three weeks, the price of oil has risen by 50 percent. This is raising the cost of living for those who can least afford it and slowing economic growth everywhere. From factories, to farms, to families around the world, the human cost is mounting by the day,” he said.

“So let me be absolutely clear. Weaponizing the Strait of Hormuz is not an act of aggression against one nation; it is economic terrorism against every nation,” he added.

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“No country should be allowed to hold Hormuz hostage, not now, not ever. And while we appreciate all efforts to stabilize markets and reduce prices, this is not a supply issue. It is a security issue, and it has only one durable answer, keeping the Strait open. We cannot trade our way out of this crisis,” he continued.

In his statement, Al Jaber noted that ADNOC “took hits no civilian enterprise, let alone one focused on delivering energy to the world, should ever have to take”.

“We are deploying extraordinary measures to keep our people safe and to make sure, as much as possible, every customer and every stakeholder gets what they need,” he said.

“We will continue to defend our nation and our way of life. In fact, this experience has only reinforced our model of pragmatic progress, rooted in realism not ideology, steady in its course, practical in its approach and relentlessly focused on results,” he continued.

Rigzone has contacted the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment on Al Jaber’s statement. At the time of writing, the ministry has not responded to Rigzone.

In a BMI report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday by the Fitch Group, analysts at BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, stated that the market for Middle Eastern crude “has suffered severe physical dislocation, largely due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, driving an aggressive run up in prices”.

“Differentials have been widest for crudes with exit points outside the strait, such as Murban and Oman,” they said.

The BMI analysts noted in the report that the market for Brent “has been cushioned by the benchmark’s composition and geographical location, regional inventory buffers and policy responses to the war”.

“As predominantly a paper market, it has also been heavily swayed by Trump’s attempts to talk down oil prices,” they added.

Looking at West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the BMI analysts stated that the U.S. market “is well-insulated, due to ample domestic supplies and large-scale releases from the strategic petroleum reserve”.

“The threat of an export ban (however unlikely) may also be impacting on sentiment,” they said.

The BMI analysts revealed in the report that their Brent crude forecast is set at an annual average of $70 per barrel for 2026.

“This aligns with our Country Risk team’s base-case scenario of a four-week conflict and assumes a relatively rapid post-conflict recovery, with limited lasting damage to critical upstream production and export infrastructure and a two to four week normalization of flows through the Strait of Hormuz,” the analysts said.

“As a result, we see prices toppling from an average of $78 per barrel in Q1 (up from $76 per barrel in the year to date), to $66 per barrel in Q2, before edging higher later in the year,” they added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com