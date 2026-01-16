ADNOC CEO Made Honorary Fellow of EI

'It's an honor and a privilege to be made an honorary fellow of the Energy Institute', Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said.

The Energy Institute (EI) announced, in a release sent to Rigzone on Thursday, that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has been made an honorary fellow of the EI “for leadership in energy, AI, and economic growth”.

Al Jaber is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar, and Executive Chairman of XRG. He was also president of COP28.

“The EI has awarded an honorary fellowship to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, recognizing his leadership in the energy-AI nexus, while driving international collaboration to strengthen global energy systems that underpin sustainable economic growth,” the EI said in the release.

The EI noted in its release that the award is its highest honor and added that it “acknowledges both Dr. Al Jaber’s transformational deal-making and his role in delivering among the world’s lowest cost and lowest carbon-intensive hydrocarbons, while also scaling renewables and applying advanced technology as global energy demand keeps surging to 2040 and beyond”.

Honorary fellowship is awarded by the EI, led by President Andy Brown OBE FEI, to “individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to advancing the Institute’s mission - creating a better energy future through a just, secure, and low-carbon energy transition”, the EI highlighted in its release.

“The honorary fellowship highlights Dr. Al Jaber’s unique experience across government, industry, and energy in building dialogue between producers, consumers, and across the public and private sectors as global energy demand rises,” it added.

Al Jaber was presented with his honorary fellowship by Nick Wayth FEI, Chief Executive of the EI, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, the release highlighted.

As Chairman of Masdar, Al Jaber has overseen a 150 percent increase in energy capacity to 51GW since 2022, the release noted, “positioning the company as a global clean energy leader on track to deliver its target of 100GW by 2030”.

“Masdar is also pioneering the groundbreaking Round-the-Clock (RTC) program, which will deliver 1GW of 24/7 renewable energy and redefine scalable clean power,” the release added.

The EI also stated in the release that Al Jaber nearly doubled the enterprise value of XRG to $151 billion in just one year, “completing an acquisition for Covestro in Germany, as well as agreements in Mozambique, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and the United States”.

It went on to note in the release that, as President of COP28 UAE, Al Jaber “united nearly 200 countries around the historic UAE Consensus, regarded as the most ambitious and comprehensive package agreed under the UN climate process since the Paris Agreement”.

“It includes historic firsts such as targets to triple renewable energy capacity, double energy efficiency, and halt deforestation by 2030,” the EI added.

“Dr. Al Jaber also oversaw the launch of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, which unites 56 oil and gas companies around the largest decarbonization effort in history,” it continued.

“COP28 UAE also mobilized tens of billions of dollars in financial commitments, including the launch of ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s $30 billion climate investment vehicle that aims to mobilize $250 billion by 2030,” the EI went on to state.

In the release, Wayth said, “Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has been at the forefront of some of the most important developments in the energy sector over the past two decades across both ADNOC, Masdar, and now XRG”.

“Reflecting the UAE’s inclusive approach, he is advancing a pragmatic strategy that recognizes rising global energy demand, the continued role of hydrocarbons, and the need to make every molecule cleaner, more efficient, and lower carbon,” he added.

“In recognizing Dr. Al Jaber with an honorary fellowship, we acknowledge not only his contribution to reshaping the global energy agenda, but also his continued commitment to dialogue and practical action that can deliver a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous energy future for all,” he stated.

Al Jaber said in the release, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be made an honorary fellow of the Energy Institute”.

“At a time of rising global energy demand - driven by the growth of emerging markets, AI and advanced technologies - it’s essential to deliver a diverse mix of reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon energy options,” he added.

“This balanced, pragmatic approach championed by the UAE remains key to building a secure, sustainable and prosperous future for all,” he went on to note.

A statement posted on ADNOC’s website on Thursday announced that Al Jaber had planted ADNOC’s five millionth mangrove seedling during a visit to the Al Nouf mangrove forest in Abu Dhabi, “marking a milestone in ADNOC’s ambition to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030”.

“ADNOC has now surpassed the halfway mark towards this goal, advancing its drive to protect biodiversity through scalable, nature-based solutions that support the UAE’s aim to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030 and deliver long-term value and positive impact for the nation,” ADNOC added in the statement.

The company highlighted in its statement that its mangrove planting program began in 2023 and uses “advanced” artificial intelligence enabled drone technology developed in the UAE to plant mangroves “efficiently and at scale”.

“Environmental stewardship is central to ADNOC’s strategy and underpins our commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for the UAE and the communities in which we operate,” Al Jaber said in the ADNOC statement.

“We have made excellent progress towards our target to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030 by leveraging advanced technologies to support biodiversity and responsibly provide the energy that people and economies need to thrive,” he added.

In a release posted on its site earlier this week, the EI stated that Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision, has been announced as the recipient of the EI President’s Award for 2026, “recognizing his outstanding contribution to advancing renewable energy technologies and AI, driving global progress towards a sustainable energy system”.

