ADNOC Buys 24.9 Percent Stake In OMV From Mubadala

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has bought a 24.9 percent stake in Austria’s oil and gas company OMV from Mubadala.

ADNOC said that it would own 24.9 percent of OMV Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG), an Austrian independent holding company, holding 31.5 percent, with the remaining share capital in free float.

Through this investment in OMV, who hold a 75 percent stake in Borealis, ADNOC will increase its shareholdings in both Borealis and Borouge, bolstering its footprint in the chemicals sector, enabling synergies, and unlocking significant growth opportunities across its broader chemicals portfolio, in particular at Borouge.

The transaction marks the next major milestone for ADNOC as it accelerates its ambitious domestic and international chemicals growth strategy and aligns with Mubadala’s long-term investment strategy.

“Building on the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Austria, and our long-standing partership with OMV, ADNOC is delighted to be acquiring a 24.9 percent stake in OMV. As we continue to meet the growing global demand for lower carbon energy, we are fast-tracking the delivery of our growth strategy and expanding our footprint across key strategic markets and sectors.”

“This milestone transaction, alongside our 25 percent shareholding in Borealis, is testament to our focused investment in building an integrated chemicals platform to accelerate our ambitious growth strategy that will unlock significant growth opportunities across our broader chemicals portfolio, with a particular focus on creating distinctive value for Borouge and its shareholders,” Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said.

This transaction represents the latest milestone in ADNOC’s strategic growth and investment journey and reinforces ADNOC’s role as a primary catalyst for responsible, sustainable investment and value creation for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“Mubadala has had a longstanding relationship with our Austrian partners, and we have worked together to develop a champion in the energy sector, OMV. This transaction is reflective of our strategy to monetize assets at the right valuation and at the right time.”

“2022 has been a year of increased activity and strategic investment across Mubadala, in sectors and geographies all over the world. We will continue to partner with best-in-class entities as we diversify our investment base and expand our growth trajectory,” Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala, added,

This transaction also cements the strong ties between the United Arab Emirates and Austria, and creates long-term value for ADNOC, Mubadala, and OMV.

