ADNOC Buys 10 Hybrid Land Drilling Rigs

ADNOC Drilling has splashed $252 million to buy ten newbuild hybrid power land drilling rigs, in its push towards decarbonization. ADNOC is committed to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25 percent by 2030.

The rigs use a high capacity battery and engine automation in parallel with the rigs’ traditional diesel generators. The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand, reducing a rig’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 10-15 percent, the company said.

Each of the rigs will have the provision to be connected to the electrical grid with minimum adjustment, depending on rig location and the availability of grid power, further reducing emissions, the statement reads.

“This is yet another exciting step for ADNOC Drilling – these new rigs contribute to the capacity required to meet our customers’ expectations of maximum energy with minimal emissions. As our growth trajectory accelerates and we continue to build our capacity and capabilities to drive shareholder returns, our commitment to the decarbonization of our operations remains fundamental,’’ Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said.

These new rigs are central to increasing ADNOC Drilling’s operational onshore capacity and are a direct response to ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity targets, the company said, adding that it is a key enabler of ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity targets of five million barrels of lower carbon intensity crude per day by 2027, and achieving gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

The rigs will progressively enter the fleet from the fourth quarter of this year, with partial revenue and EBITDA contribution from 2024 and full year annual contribution from all rigs in 2025. They are the first new land rigs acquired as part of updated guidance which will see peak-owned rig count of 142 by the end of 2024, which compares to IPO guidance of 127 rigs by the end of 2030, the statement reads.

The ten newbuild hybrid power rigs will be built by China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation in China. The units are 1500HP Fast Desert Moving design with capabilities to work in cluster wells.

The company will lease an additional four land rigs bringing a total of 14 new rigs being added to the fleet.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com