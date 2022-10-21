ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well

ADNOC has broken a world record for the longest oil and gas well at its Upper Zakum Concession.

Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is around 800 feet longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand the production capacity of its lower-carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy.

The company stated that ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands.

This feat of engineering is part of an extended reach well project designed and led by ADNOC Offshore, in collaboration with its Upper Zakum strategic international partners ExxonMobil and Inpex/Jodco.

The extended-reach wells will tap into an undeveloped part of the giant Upper Zakum reservoir with the potential to increase the field’s production capacity by 15,000 barrels of oil per day, without the need to expand or build any new infrastructure.

“This incredible achievement is in line with ADNOC Drilling’s quest to deliver increased efficiency for our customers as we continue to create greater value for our shareholders. The delivery of this record-breaking well also demonstrates our commitment to lower operational costs, while enabling ADNOC to reach its oil and gas production capacity targets. This historic milestone is a credit to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have collectively demonstrated how, as a responsible operator, we are successfully maximizing the use of advanced extended reach, horizontal and directional drilling methods,” Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said.

“ADNOC’s pioneering and innovative use of artificial islands, coupled with its world-leading drilling expertise, is enabling us to drive growth, maximize value and minimize the environmental footprint of our operations. Working with our strategic international partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of engineering for the benefit of the UAE, our partners, and customers around the world,” Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, added.

The Zakum field, which consists of Upper Zakum and Lower Zakum reservoirs, is located 84 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi. The field is considered the largest offshore oil field in the world. Since June 2021, five of the top ten longest wells in the world have been drilled from the Upper Zakum’s artificial islands.

Umm Al Anbar is one of Upper Zakum’s four artificial islands, serving as a hub for offshore drilling and operations. ADNOC Offshore perfected the artificial island concept, resulting in significant cost savings and environmental benefits compared to conventional approaches that traditionally require more offshore installations and infrastructure.

