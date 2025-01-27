ADNOC Bags Japanese Order for Three-Year LNG Supply

ADNOC won a $450 million contract to deliver LNG to Japan for three years.

ADNOC Gas PLC has won a $450 million (AED 1.653 billion) contract to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan for three years.

The order was placed by JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd., owned 66.7 percent by Japanese power utility JERA Co. Inc. and 33.3 percent by France’s EDF Trading Ltd, according to an online statement from ADNOC Gas on Monday.

It said it would source the LNG from its Das Island liquefaction facilities, which have a total capacity of six million metric tons per annum (MMtpa).

"This agreement builds on the robust UAE-Japan energy relationship and decades of collaboration between ADNOC Gas and JERA solidifying our shared commitment to ensuring energy security and enabling a lower-carbon future”, said ADNOC Gas chief executive Fatema Al Nuaimi.

JERA Co. Inc. chief optimization officer Kazunori Kasai commented, “This supply agreement with our long-standing partner ADNOC Gas reflects the active measures we take to ensure that our global portfolio remains diverse, flexible, and competitive”.

ADNOC Gas said, “As a lower-carbon energy source, LNG plays a critical role in global efforts to transition to cleaner energy solutions”.

Over a year ago JERA Global Markets signed up for a multi-year LNG supply from ADNOC Gas. The contract amounted to $500 million to $700 million, ADNOC Gas said in a press release October 17, 2023, not specifying the duration.

Das Island LNG facilities have been supplying LNG to Japan for 48 years, according to ADNOC Gas, the integrated gas processing arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC). Worldwide, the world's third longest-operating LNG plant has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes since starting operation 1977, according to ADNOC Gas.

It is growing its LNG export capacity through the Ruwais LNG project, which the parent company, ADNOC, approved June 2024. Expected to start operation 2028, Ruwais LNG is planned to have two trains with a combined capacity of 9.6 MMtpa. It would more than double ADNOC Gas’ current LNG production capacity to over 15 MMtpa.

In July 2024 ADNOC entered agreements farming out a 40 percent ownership in the Al Ruwais Industrial City project to BP PLC, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Shell PLC and TotalEnergies SE. The companies separately signed up for a 10 percent stake each in Ruwais LNG.

Concurrently, Shell subsidiary Shell International Trading Middle East Ltd. FZE also inked an agreement to buy one MMtpa from Ruwais LNG. Japan’s Mitsui also simultaneously penned an offtake of 600,000 metric tons a year.

