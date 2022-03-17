ADNOC Awards $658MM Deals

The framework agreements take the total value of ADNOC's drilling-related framework deals and procurement awards to over $8.5 billion since November 2021.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced the award of framework agreements valued at $658 million (AED 2.4 billion).

The deals are for cementing services as ADNOC continues to invest to enable drilling growth and expand crude oil production capacity, the company highlighted. The framework agreements were awarded to Haliburton Worldwide Limited Abu Dhabi, Baker Middle East, Emirates Western Oil Well Drilling & Maintenance Co., NESR Energy Services and Emjel Oil Field Services following a competitive tender process, ADNOC revealed.

These awards cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields and will run for five years with an option for a further two years, ADNOC outlined, adding that skilled employment opportunities will be created for UAE nationals by the companies.

The framework agreements take the total value of ADNOC’s drilling-related framework deals and procurement awards to over $8.5 billion (AED 31.2 billion) since November 2021, ADNOC highlighted. The company said the deals will support ADNOC’s requirement to drill thousands of new wells as it increases its crude oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2030.

“The awards for cementing services will support the ongoing expansion of ADNOC’s drilling activities as we grow our production capacity, strengthening our position as a reliable global supplier of some of the world’s most carbon efficient barrels,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC’s upstream executive director, said in a company statement.

“In line with the UAE Leadership’s wise directives and as part of our strategy, we are prioritizing in-country value and these awards will enable careers for UAE Nationals and new opportunities for the private sector, directly supporting the objectives of the UAE’s Principles of the 50,” Almazrouei added in the statement.

Last month, ADNOC announced framework agreement awards valued at $1.94 billion (AED 7.1 billion) to enable drilling growth. The deals were awarded to ADNOC Drilling Company P.J.S.C, Schlumberger Middle East S.A, Haliburton Worldwide Limited Abu Dhabi and Weatherford Bin Hamoodah Company LLC following a competitive tender process.

In November, ADNOC announced record investments worth up to almost $6 billion (AED 22 billion) to enable drilling growth. The investments came in the form of procurement awards to “top-tier” contractors for Wellheads and related components, Downhole Completion Equipment (DCE) and related services, and Liner Hangers and Cementing Accessories.

ADNOC describes itself as one of the world’s leading energy producers and a primary catalyst for the growth and diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. The company currently has a production capacity of more than 3.5 million barrels of oil per day and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to its website.

