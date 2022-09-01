ADNOC Awards $1.83 Bn In Deals For Drilling-related Services

ADNOC continues pouring down billions in contracts in an attempt to expand its production capacity.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) continues pouring down billions in contracts in an attempt to expand the production capacity of its low-carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy.

ADNOC said that it awarded five framework agreements valued at $1.83 billion for Directional Drilling and Logging While Drilling (LWD).

Directional drilling and logging while drilling entails controlling the direction and deviation of a wellbore while drilling to access oil and gas resources and measuring formation properties to enhance production.

The framework agreements are the largest of such awards in the oil and gas industry and were awarded to Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies and Services Company, Al Mansoori Directional Drilling Services, Schlumberger, Haliburton, and Weatherford, following a competitive tender process.

The awards cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore fields and will run for five years with an option for a further two years. Over 75 percent of the award value could flow back into the United Arab Emirates economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value program throughout the agreements.

“As ADNOC responds to rising global energy demand, we are responsibly ramping up drilling activities to further unlock Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources which have some of the lowest carbon intensity in the world. These awards build on our ongoing investments in drilling services, and they will deliver substantial in-country value for the nation to support economic growth and diversification, in line with the UAE Leadership’s wise directives,” Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said.

The framework agreement awards will support ADNOC’s requirement to drill thousands of new wells to expand its production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030, enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, and remain a leading low-cost, low-carbon oil producer. The awards will also enable hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings.

ADNOC is optimizing its procurement approach to reflect market dynamics, focusing on long-term contracts with an optimal number of suppliers that provide stable and reliable delivery at highly competitive rates. Since November 2021, ADNOC has awarded drilling agreements worth over $11 billion to top-tier contractors for wellheads and related components, downhole completion equipment and related services, liner hangers, cementing services, wireline logging and directional drilling.

Last month ADNOC gave two deals to ADNOC Drilling in total worth around $3.4 billion for 8 jack-up offshore rigs. In the same month, ADNOC awarded a $1.17 billion contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to ADNOC Logistics & Services.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com