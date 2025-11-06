ADNOC Awards $15B Contracts to Emirati Suppliers

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) said Wednesday it has awarded AED 54 billion ($14.7 billion) worth of contracts to suppliers operating in the United Arab Emirates in the second half of 2025.

"The contracts - spanning strategic services, drilling, maintenance, logistics, digital solutions and major projects across the ADNOC Group - underscore ADNOC's role in driving the UAE's economy by creating business opportunities for domestic manufacturers, suppliers and service providers", ADNOC said in a statement on its website.

"They also reflect ADNOC's determination to strengthen its supply chain efficiency, enhance local market competitiveness and drive sustainable growth across its operations".

It said it had signed "framework agreements" with ABB Transmission & Distribution Ltd, Emerson Process Management Distribution Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric SE, and Yokogawa Middle East & Africa BSC(c). The agreements involve "integrated control and safety system, emergency shutdown system, automation, control and monitoring system, and fire and gas system products that will be manufactured in the UAE", ADNOC said.

ADNOC said its In-Country Value (ICV) program has also enabled 12 new local manufacturing facilities and final investment decisions.

"These milestones showcase tangible outcomes of the ICV program across key industrial zones in Abu Dhabi, Al Ruwais, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah to build a strong, competitive industrial base in the UAE", ADNOC said.

"ADNOC plans to locally manufacture AED 90 billion ($24.5 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2030", it said.

"The company's ICV program has driven AED 242 billion ($65.9 billion) back into the UAE economy and enabled 18,500 Emiratis to be employed in the private sector since 2018. It aims to drive a further AED 200 billion ($54.5 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years".

Omar Abdulla Alnuiam, commercial and ICV acting director at ADNOC, said, "ADNOC is accelerating the UAE's industrial growth and economic diversification and providing our partners greater visibility into our procurement pipeline as we deliver on our strategic priorities".

"We are channeling demand from our procurement opportunities to boost the local economy, strengthen the resilience of our supply chain and ensure that products once imported are now made in the UAE. The procurement contracts and agreements we have awarded this year are testament to this effort and we invite local and international companies to leverage our In-Country Value program to drive long-term value creation".

Separately on Wednesday, TA'ZIZ - ADNOC's chemicals joint venture with Abu Dhabi state-owned investor ADQ - announced the award of a $1.99-billion engineering, procurement and construction contract to China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven Ltd for the UAE's first integrated single-site polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production complex.

To rise at TA'ZIZ's industrial complex in Ruwais, the facility will produce 1.9 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of PVC, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and caustic soda, TA'ZIZ said.

"These chemicals are critical to serving growing demand in sectors such as construction, infrastructure, packaging and healthcare, both in the UAE and internationally", TA'ZIZ said.

It expects the project to be completed by 2028.

"Localizing the production of critical chemicals like PVC and caustic soda will strengthen the country's industrial resilience, generate considerable in-country value, unlock new downstream manufacturing opportunities and deliver significant long-term value to the nation's economy", TA'ZIZ chief executive Mashal Al-Kindi said.

TA'ZIZ added, "The first phase of the TA’ZIZ ecosystem is expected to contribute $50 billion (AED183 billion) to the UAE economy and generate 20,000 construction jobs and 6,000 operational roles over the lifetime of the project".

"The platform will enable local manufacturers to produce hundreds of new end-products for the first time, supporting the UAE's industrial growth and ADNOC’s ambition to become a top three global chemicals player", it said.

On Thursday TA'ZIZ announced preliminary agreements to supply India's The Sanmar Group over 350,000 MMtpa of EDC and VCM for up to 10 years. The petrochemical feedstocks will support Sanmar's operations in India and Egypt.

The contracts, as well as the Sanmar agreements, were announced at the ADIPEC energy forum in Abu Dhabi.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com