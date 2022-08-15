ADNOC Awards $1.17B Deal For 13 Jack-Up Barges
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.17 billion contract for the hire of 13 self-propelled jack-up barges to support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.
The five-year contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S). Over 80 percent of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy.
The 13 self-propelled jack-up barges are multi-purpose assets that enable rig-less operations and maintenance provided by ADNOC L&S. The barges, which will be deployed across ADNOC’s offshore fields, are equipped to support a wide scope of operations, including project work, maintenance, and accommodation.
“This significant award to ADNOC Logistics & Services will help deliver our production capacity expansion offshore and directly support ADNOC’s strategic growth objective of 5 million barrels of daily oil production capacity by 2030. ADNOC L&S have a proven track record in the industry and their best-in-class expertise, together with the ready availability of these self-propelled jack-up barges, will help us drive efficiencies and flexibility while cementing ADNOC’s position as a leading low-cost and low carbon energy producer.”
“Critically, the award enables very high ICV, which can stimulate new business opportunities to support the growth and diversification of UAE’s economy in line with the directives of our wise leadership,” Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, said.
The self-propelled jack-up barges will be hired along with manpower and equipment. The barges will be utilized for rig-less well intervention and pre- and post-drilling operations, as well as for topside maintenance and integrity restoration activities at our offshore assets.
Instead of these services being provided through several operationally specific contracts, all requirements have been unified in line with ADNOC’s approach of centralizing procurement and operational logistics management. This provides ADNOC Offshore and its strategic partners with operational flexibility while enabling cost efficiencies and single-point responsibility by ADNOC L&S.
“We are extremely proud to continue the decades-long relationship between ADNOC Offshore and ADNOC Logistics & Services. We are committed to continuing to seize growth opportunities and deliver more value to ADNOC and this announcement is another milestone in that journey. These vessels represent an important opportunity for growth and diversification for ADNOC L&S and will be a critical enabler of ADNOC Offshore’s growth,” Abdulkareem Al Masabi, ADNOC Logistics & Services CEO, added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Inflation Reduction Act Could Result In More Energy Service Inflation
- US GOM Methane Emissions Much Higher Than Those In Permian
- Equinor Proceeding With Large-Scale Hydrogen Project In UK
- Jadestone Shuts Down Montara FPSO Over Tank Issues
- Industry Body Sets Out 7 Key Asks for Future UK PM
- Oil Market Watcher Flags Inflation Reduction Act
- Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake
- Aramco Profit Surges to Another Record
- Russia Gas Transit Payment Goes Through After Glitch
- ADNOC Awards $1.17B Deal For 13 Jack-Up Barges
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
- Oil Supermajors Continue to Hold Back on Investment
- Goldman Sees USA Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- Pioneer CEO Says Tax Bill May Crush USA Mom-N-Pop Oil Drillers
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
- Oil Price Rally Explained
- IRA Dubbed Most Consequential Energy Legislation in Decades
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Brage Well Comes Up Dry
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift