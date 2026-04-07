ADNOC Assures Customer Supply despite Habshan Pause

ADNOC Gas confirmed casualties including one fatality at its Habshan natural gas processing complex and said the affected area has been 'isolated'.

ADNOC Gas PLC on Monday confirmed casualties including one fatality at its Habshan natural gas processing complex and said the affected area has been "isolated".

"[C]ustomer supply remains uninterrupted through ADNOC Gas' other facilities", the gas processing and sales arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co PJSC (ADNOC) said in an online statement.

The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) first reported an attack on the facility and the Bab field on March 19. The ministry said in a statement on its website the "Iranian terrorist attack" had been "successfully intercepted by the country's air defenses with no injuries reported".

"[T]his terrorist attack targeting critical infrastructure and oil facilities represents a direct threat to regional security and stability, as well as to global energy security", the MoFA said.

Rigzone emailed a request for comment on the reported Iranian attack to Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

ADNOC Gas said Monday, "ADNOC Gas recently experienced an incident at the Habshan complex due to falling debris following the successful interception by air defense systems. Tragically one of our contractors lost his life and several colleagues were injured during the evacuation of site".

The Habshan complex hosts ADNOC Gas' main processing operations, according to the company. Here five plants consisting of 14 processing trains with a combined capacity of 6.1 billion cubic feet a day produce gas, natural gas liquids, condensate and sulfur, ADNOC Gas says on its website.

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In other matters, Monday's statement said ADNOC Gas shareholders had approved $3.584 billion in dividends for 2025. The amount "is the highest of any issuer on ADX [Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange] in 2025", ADNOC Gas said. That includes $896 million that has yet to be distributed, next month.

ADNOC Gas earlier reported $5.2 billion in net profit for last year, up three percent from 2024. The increase was driven by domestic gas operations, which saw a 10 percent increase in EBITDA on the back of a four percent increase in sales volumes.

"In 2025, ADNOC Gas delivered record results amid an evolving global energy landscape shaped by rising electricity demand, industrial growth and the rapid scaling of AI enabled technologies", ADNOC Gas chair and ADNOC chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said in Monday's statement.

"Backed by disciplined capital allocation and world-class operational reliability, we advanced strategic growth projects, including Rich Gas Development Phase 1, our largest-ever FID [final investment decision], while maintaining our commitment to predictable shareholder returns, including our policy of 5 percent annual dividend growth through 2030", Al Jaber added.

"As global gas demand continues to expand, ADNOC Gas is uniquely positioned to build on this momentum and deliver sustainable value for the future."

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com