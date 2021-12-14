ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find

ADNOC has announced discoveries of up to one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ADNOC has announced “significant” conventional oil, condensate and gas discoveries of up to one billion barrels of oil equivalent from an exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Onshore Block 4 Concession, which is operated by Japan’s INPEX/JODCO.

The discovery, which was announced in a social media post by ADNOC, is said to comprise “substantial” Murban oil resources and represents the first find from this concession area, as well as from a new geological formation.

ADNOC noted that the well in Onshore Block 4 was drilled after new insights from Abu Dhabi’s ongoing combined onshore and offshore 3D seismic survey, which is said to be the world’s largest.

“This achievement underscores how ADNOC’s accelerated exploration and development program is unlocking future value for the UAE,” ADNOC said in a social media post.

“The next step is to appraise and further quantify these resources as well as to explore the promising potential in and around Onshore Block 4,” ADNOC added in the post.

In a statement posted on its website commenting on the discovery, INPEX said, “the block lies in the vicinity of existing oil and natural gas production infrastructure, raising expectations for the early-stage development and production of crude oil and natural gas”.

“JODCO Exploration Limited will henceforth conduct the analysis of data extracted from crude oil and natural gas production tests, undertake further exploration activities and pursue the potential of commercially developing Onshore Block 4 in close collaboration with ADNOC,” INPEX added.

ADNOC describes itself as one of the world’s leading energy producers and a primary catalyst for the growth and diversification of the Abu Dhabi economy. The company has a production capacity of more than 3.5 million barrels of oil per day and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to its website. INPEX is Japan’s largest exploration and production company and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as operator, its site highlights.

