ADNOC Announces App Launch

In a release posted on its site recently, ADNOC announced the launch of an app “to boost local manufacturing and industrial growth”.

The app is dubbed “Make it with ADNOC” and is described by the company in the release as a “first of its kind mobile application”. It was launched in support of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, ADNOC highlighted in the release, adding that it offers real-time visibility into products ADNOC intends to purchase.

“Manufacturers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and entrepreneurs will gain a clear pathway to capitalize on long-term local manufacturing opportunities through Make it with ADNOC app,” ADNOC noted in the release.

“The innovative app will enable smarter engagement for businesses with ADNOC, enhance transparency in the procurement process, de-risk investment decisions, and facilitate supplier onboarding,” it added.

ADNOC outlined in the release that the app launch “builds on the success of ADNOC’s ICV program, which has driven AED242 billion ($65.9 billion) back into the UAE economy”. ADNOC noted in the publication that, as part of its ICV program, it aims to drive AED200 billion ($54.5 billion) into the UAE economy over the next five years.

The app was launched at an event at ADNOC HQ, the company highlighted in the release. ADNOC pointed out that several people attended the launch, including Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support, Salama Alawadhi, Assistant Undersecretary of Industry Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Rashed Abdulkareem Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support, said in the release, “we are delighted to launch Make it with ADNOC mobile app as it will provide businesses with real-time visibility into the products we plan to purchase and offer them a more streamlined, integrated process to capitalize on the significant local manufacturing opportunities we are creating”.

“As a key catalyst of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, ADNOC continues to drive new and innovative ways to boost local manufacturing and strengthen the resilience of the UAE’s industrial base. We encourage new and existing businesses to leverage Make it with ADNOC app to directly engage with us and unlock mutual value,” Almazrouei added.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said in the release, “in collaboration with strategic partners, MoIAT continues to advance the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector”.

“Make it with ADNOC represents a new powerful enabler for the national industrial sector that complements Make it in the Emirates. It is a strategic partnership between MoIAT and ADNOC, which was among the first entities in the country to contribute to the industrial offtakes program, identifying products that could be manufactured locally,” he added.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, stated in the release, “the launch of the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app is a strategic step aligned with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) and the broader vision of Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy; an economy defined by resilience, innovation, and global competitiveness”.

“The app supports ADIS by boosting local supply chains, enabling smarter industrial investment, and encouraging deeper private sector participation in priority manufacturing sectors,” Al Blooshi added.

“By enhancing transparency and streamlining access to ADNOC’s procurement pipeline, it empowers businesses to align with national priorities and confidently invest in the UAE’s industrial future, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading economic and industrial hub in the region,” Al Blooshi continued.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said in the release, “the launch of the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app is a powerful step towards reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for advanced industry and innovative investments”.

“Streamlining access to local manufacturing opportunities enhances the competitiveness of our industrial ecosystem while creating a more compelling environment for investors,” Al-Olama added.

“This initiative supports ADIO’s mission to empower investors, enable industrial innovation, and unlock high-impact opportunities across priority sectors, starting with industry,” Al-Olama went on to state.

Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in the release, “the launch of ‘Make it with ADNOC’ app marks a strategic leap in strengthening the UAE’s industrial capabilities”.

“By offering real-time access to procurement opportunities, ADNOC is fostering a more transparent, forward-looking, and collaborative ecosystem that empowers local manufacturers and SMEs to scale and innovate,” Al Dhaheri said.

“As a longstanding partner in driving private sector growth, Abu Dhabi Chamber supports this bold initiative, which aligns with our national vision for industrial self-sufficiency and economic diversification - strengthening our industrial base and accelerating sustainable economic development,” Al Dhaheri continued.

ADNOC highlighted in the release that the Make it in the Emirates forum is scheduled to be held from May 19-22 in Abu Dhabi. The event’s website states that Make it in the Emirates “has become a pivotal event for manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders looking to capitalize on the vast opportunities within the UAE’s rapidly expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors”.

“With a strong focus on economic diversification, technological innovation, and sustainability, the event serves as the premier meeting place for networking, deal-making, and strategic discussions on key topics such as advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, sustainable materials, and investment opportunities in the UAE’s industrial landscape,” the event’s site adds.

