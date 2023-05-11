ADNOC and Baker Hughes Intensify Hydrogen Developments

ADNOC and Baker Hughes have kicked the development of green and low-carbon hydrogen tech solutions into a higher gear.

ADNOC and Baker Hughes have reached an agreement on accelerating the development and commercialization of technology solutions for green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as graphene.

The agreement, which follows a strategic technology collaboration agreement signed between the two companies in November 2022, will see ADNOC collaborate with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to study and pilot the deployment of innovative solutions from Baker Hughes’ hydrogen portfolio, a joint statement reads.

These include new growth stage decarbonization technologies Baker Hughes has invested in across the graphene, methane pyrolysis and next-generation electrolysis spaces.

It is worth reminding that the agreement signed in November aims to support the development of technology proofs of concept, technology scale-ups and technology pilots while exploring the feasibility of their deployment across key projects at ADNOC.

In line with the objectives of the UAE’s In-Country Value program, the agreement supports the development of home-grown innovations, with an opportunity to leverage the ADNOC Research and Innovation Center to foster these R&D projects, Baker Hughes said at the time.

The latest deal was signed at the UAE Climate Tech conference in Abu Dhabi. The statement noted that the collaboration builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonization projects by 2030.

“The unique properties of graphene make it a promising agent to help decarbonize a variety of hard-to-abate sectors while hydrogen can serve to accelerate decarbonization as it does not generate any carbon emissions at point of use. Across ADNOC, we are proactively pursuing a strategy to accelerate the production and deployment of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen. We look forward to working in partnership with Baker Hughes, and its venture companies, as part of our continuing journey to transform, decarbonize, and future proof the way we provide energy to the world,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate.

Within the agreement, ADNOC will leverage Baker Hughes’ extensive hydrogen expertise and broad portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale, helping to decarbonize operations, the statement said. The collaboration will include exploring the application of three emerging technologies that Baker Hughes has invested in, it added.

“We are proud to support ADNOC on its continuing journey to deploy new climate technology solutions that can advance the global energy transition,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO. “Collaboration is crucial to supporting and accelerating the growth of low carbon energy sources. This agreement is a further testament to Baker Hughes’ strategy and commitment toward transforming the energy industry to support global climate change goals.

Baker Hughes has been a longstanding strategic partner to ADNOC, deploying advanced technologies and solutions across the energy value chain, the statement noted.

